F1: Kimi Antonelli on Pole Position in the United States. The Italian Driver Could Become Tonight the Youngest World Champion in History

At just 20 years old, Kimi Antonelli is hours away from writing a new chapter in Formula 1 history. The Italian Mercedes driver secured pole position on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. On Sunday, he could become the youngest world champion in the history of the sport, breaking the record held since 2010 by Sebastian Vettel.

But to clinch the title this weekend, Antonelli will not only have to win the race but also rely on the results of his main championship rivals.

Pole position ahead of Verstappen and Hadjar

Kimi Antonelli dominated the American qualifying by beating Max Verstappen by 179 thousandths of a second. The Dutchman will start alongside him on the front row, while French driver Isack Hadjar secured third place.

Charles Leclerc placed his Ferrari in fourth position, ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth. George Russell, Antonelli’s main rival for the world championship and also a Mercedes driver, finished qualifying more than four tenths of a second behind his young teammate.

This pole position gives Antonelli a valuable advantage for Sunday’s race. The Italian driver now has an exceptional opportunity to turn his championship lead into his first world title.

At 20 years old, he can break Sebastian Vettel’s historic record

The record for the youngest Formula 1 world champion belongs to Sebastian Vettel, crowned in 2010 with Red Bull at 23 years, 4 months, and 11 days. Kimi Antonelli could shatter this benchmark by becoming champion at only 20 years old.

The Italian had already made history by becoming the youngest driver to secure a pole position in Formula 1, at the Chinese Grand Prix. He then confirmed his talent by winning the Chinese Grand Prix, becoming the second youngest winner in the sport’s history.

The young Italian currently holds a 102-point lead over George Russell. This advantage allows him to consider clinching the title at the United States Grand Prix, even though several races remain this season.

To become world champion, Antonelli must win on Sunday, George Russell must finish outside the top eight, and Lewis Hamilton must also stay out of the top four. If these conditions are met, the Mercedes driver will be mathematically world champion.

An exceptional season for the Italian Mercedes prodigy

For Mercedes, the prospect of a world title won by Antonelli is a significant event. The German manufacturer entrusted the young Italian to succeed Lewis Hamilton, who moved to Ferrari, and to allow him to discover Formula 1 at the highest level.

Antonelli quickly confirmed the hopes placed in him. After his first successes, he notably won the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, before winning in Canada and extending his championship lead.

His dominance continued throughout the season, including an eighth victory at the Spanish Grand Prix. At just 20 years old, he has thus gained the upper hand over his teammate George Russell, who is much more experienced.

The situation recalls Mercedes’ great years of dominance with Lewis Hamilton. This time, the German team could crown a driver aged only 20, in just his second season in Formula 1.

Start of the United States Grand Prix this Sunday evening at 9 p.m., on Canal+ Sport,