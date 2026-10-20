Manchester City threatened with historic relegation: massive points deduction could send club to second division for two years

Manchester City could face one of the heaviest sanctions in the history of English football. The club, targeted by proceedings involving 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, is threatened with a massive points deduction that could cause its relegation to the Championship, the English second division. According to information reported by several British media outlets, the sanction could even jeopardize its chances of immediately returning to the top tier.

The prospect of administrative relegation represents a significant threat to the Citizens, who are accustomed to competing for the English championship title and top European places. However, no relegation has been officially pronounced, and the amount of any potential points penalty remains unknown.

115 alleged breaches and nine years of accounts examined

The case officially broke in February 2023, when the Premier League announced it had referred a series of accusations against Manchester City to an independent commission. The alleged facts mainly concern the period between the 2009-2010 and 2017-2018 seasons.

Investigators focused notably on the accuracy of the financial information provided by the club, the presentation of its commercial revenues, the remuneration of certain coaches and players, as well as compliance with the English championship’s profitability and financial viability rules.

Manchester City is also accused of insufficient cooperation with Premier League investigations between December 2018 and February 2023. The club denies the accusations and claims to have evidence demonstrating the regularity of its management.

These suspicions have fueled numerous controversies around the Citizens’ economic model. In February 2025, Pep Guardiola notably responded to Javier Tebas’s criticisms regarding Manchester City’s spending while the disciplinary procedure was still ongoing.

A massive points deduction that could condemn Manchester City

The sanction most feared by Manchester City is now a points deduction of exceptional magnitude. Unlike a financial fine, such a penalty would have immediate consequences on the club’s ranking and could plunge it into the relegation zone.

Several hypotheses circulate, ranging from a sanction of several dozen points to a penalty large enough to make survival mathematically impossible. The Premier League has disciplinary mechanisms allowing an independent commission to impose sporting sanctions in case of rule violations.

The precedent of Everton, penalized with points deductions during the 2023-2024 season for financial rule breaches, shows that these penalties can have direct consequences on the standings. Nottingham Forest was also sanctioned during the same season.

But Manchester City’s case is on a completely different scale. The number of alleged breaches, the length of the examined period, and the diversity of the reproached failings could lead to a sanction far greater than those imposed on these two clubs.

Two seasons in the Championship: the scenario shaking the Citizens

The threat would not necessarily be limited to a single season in the second division. Among the scenarios mentioned is the possibility of a sporting penalty heavy enough to compromise Manchester City’s durable return to the Premier League.

Relegation to the Championship would not automatically mean the club would have to stay there for two seasons. Any additional penalty in the following season would require a regulatory basis and a specific decision, notably considering the competencies of the English Football League, the organizer of the English second division.

For Manchester City, a prolonged absence from the Premier League would have considerable financial consequences. The club would lose part of the television revenues associated with the top tier and could face difficulties retaining some of its most important players.

The question of its participation in European competitions would also arise. National relegation does not automatically lead to exclusion from all continental competitions, but qualification conditions and any disciplinary decisions would need to be examined separately.

English championship titles also at the heart of questions

The case concerns a period during which Manchester City won several prestigious trophies, including the English championships of 2012, 2014, and 2018. These successes marked the club’s rise among the major powers of European football.

The possibility of title withdrawals is regularly discussed, but such a measure does not automatically result from a conviction for financial breaches. It would require a specific disciplinary decision.

The precedent of Juventus Turin, relegated to Serie B in 2006 as part of the Calciopoli scandal, remains one of the most famous examples of a sporting sanction hitting a major European club. The Italian team was also stripped of two Italian championship titles.

The two cases are legally different, however. Manchester City’s case mainly concerns accusations of breaches of financial rules, while Calciopoli involved facts related to the operation and integrity of Italian competitions.

Manchester City denies the accusations and defends its management

Since the opening of the proceedings, Manchester City rejects the accusations made against it. The club claims to have provided detailed financial elements and disputes the interpretation adopted by the Premier League authorities.

The procedure has involved a lengthy investigation due to the number of charges, the period examined, and the complexity of the financial documents. The review of commercial contracts, remunerations, and financial flows notably requires analysis of numerous accounting documents.

The club continues its sporting activities in parallel and keeps participating in major competitions. Manchester City remains a significant opponent of French clubs on the European stage, as illustrated by its clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The outcome of this procedure goes far beyond Manchester City’s future alone. A particularly severe sporting sanction would set an important precedent in the enforcement of Premier League financial rules.

It could also open new debates on the consequences of the alleged breaches for other clubs in the championship, notably those who consider themselves to have suffered sporting or economic harm during the examined period.

For Manchester City, the stakes are immense. The club risks a sanction capable of disrupting its sporting and financial future, up to a possible relegation to the second division…