Paris Saint-Germain returns to the Champions League this Wednesday with a highly anticipated trip to Manchester City’s home ground. The two-time reigning European champions face an English side that has started the Premier League season perfectly. On the eve of this match, Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembélé spoke at a press conference at the Etihad Stadium, expressing their desire to continue PSG’s European streak.

Kickoff will be at 9 PM French time for the 2nd matchday of the group stage. The match will be broadcast live on Canal+. After crushing Slovan Bratislava (6-1) in their competition debut, PSG continues their quest for a third consecutive Champions League title.

Luis Enrique warns Manchester City: PSG will not change their style of play

In front of journalists gathered this Tuesday in Manchester, Luis Enrique confirmed that his team would maintain their offensive principles, even against one of Europe’s most formidable teams. The Spanish coach does not plan to alter his usual setup to favor a defensive approach.

“This is my fourth year at PSG, do you think I’m going to change and defend?”, he joked. The coach emphasized his players’ desire to attack, notably through the forward runs of his full-backs, while acknowledging that a match against Manchester City requires particular attention to certain details.

Luis Enrique also praised the work of Enzo Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola on the Manchester bench last summer. The Parisian coach appreciates the football played by his opponent and acknowledges that City currently has one of the continent’s most efficient teams.

Manchester City comes in strong after a 3-0 win at Liverpool

PSG faces a particularly in-form opponent. Manchester City holds first place in the Premier League after winning their first six league matches. On Sunday, the Citizens won 3-0 at Liverpool, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, and Rayan Cherki.

This result confirms the excellent start to the season for Enzo Maresca’s players, who also defeated Porto in their Champions League debut. City thus approaches this meeting with significant confidence, while PSG has had a less consistent league campaign despite three consecutive wins.

The Manchester coach nevertheless measures the difficulty of hosting the two-time European champions. During his press conference, he acknowledged that his team would need to deliver an almost flawless performance to hope to beat the Parisians. “We need a perfect match”, he declared.

Ousmane Dembélé returns: “We want to win every match”

Good news for PSG: Ousmane Dembélé is included in the squad for the trip to England. Rested in recent days by Luis Enrique, the French forward took advantage of a rest period to recover ahead of this European fixture.

Also present at the press conference, the Paris number 10 explained that he discussed this physical management with his coach. He acknowledged that a season potentially comprising 70 to 80 matches requires knowing how to recover, even when a player wants to participate in every game.

Dembélé also put the significance of this confrontation in the title race into perspective. “This is not a decisive match”, he reminded, while emphasizing that Paris travels to Manchester with the ambition to take all three points. For the French international, the goal remains to finish among the top 8 in the group stage to avoid playoffs.

The player also praised the qualities of Désiré Doué, whom he considers one of the most talented young footballers in the world. He notably mentioned his dribbling skills, ability to be decisive, and performances in previous European campaigns.

Anticipated reunion with Gianluigi Donnarumma

This Manchester City-PSG match will also be marked by reunions between the Parisians and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper, who left the French capital in September 2025 after participating in the club’s first European triumph, will meet several of his former teammates.

Ousmane Dembélé did not hide his admiration for his former teammate. “For me, he’s number 1”, the forward stated, before recalling the importance of the Italian keeper in Paris’s successes and the quality of their personal relationship.

Luis Enrique also spoke affectionately about his former goalkeeper. The Spanish coach acknowledged that the decision to part ways was difficult, while expressing happiness to see Donnarumma continue his career in Manchester.

The reunion has already led to some jokes between the two men. Dembélé recounted that Donnarumma teased him after saving one of his shots during the last France-Italy match.

PSG faces the club they overturned during their first European triumph

Both teams remember their last encounter on January 22, 2025, at Parc des Princes. Trailing 2-0 to Manchester City, PSG managed a spectacular comeback to win 4-2, thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, João Neves, and Gonçalo Ramos.

This victory helped revive the Parisians’ European campaign, who then won the first Champions League in their history by beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. PSG retained their title in May 2026 by defeating Arsenal on penalties in Budapest.

This time, the Parisians travel to Manchester as two-time European champions. The goal of a third consecutive title has already been publicly stated by Marquinhos and his teammates.

An almost complete squad for Luis Enrique

For this match, Luis Enrique can count on several important returns. Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes, recently rested, are among the called-up players. PSG thus recovers essential elements in its flanks, while the Spanish coach intends to maintain an offensive game against the Mancunians.

Senny Mayulu is the main Parisian absentee. However, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, João Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué are notably included in the squad, as well as new signings Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, and Mika Godts.

Luis Enrique therefore has many offensive options to compose his starting eleven. However, the coach has not revealed his lineup and will have to make choices between established players and recent signings from the last transfer window.

A match also marked by Manchester City’s financial affairs

This European confrontation takes place while Manchester City is going through a turbulent period off the pitch. The English club was recently found guilty of numerous breaches of Premier League financial rules by an independent commission. The Manchester leaders contest this decision and have initiated an appeal procedure.

Asked about this matter, Luis Enrique refused to prematurely condemn the English club. He expressed his wish to see the procedure reach its conclusion and defended Manchester City’s sporting performances over recent years.

Wednesday’s match will also be an opportunity to see Pep Guardiola again at the Etihad Stadium. The former City coach, who left during summer 2026, is expected in the stands to support his former club.

A first major European meeting before a long campaign

With 3 points each after the first matchday, Manchester City and PSG have the chance to continue their perfect start in the competition. A win would allow one of the two teams to take an interesting option in the race for the top 8 spots, which qualify directly for the round of 16.

Luis Enrique nevertheless refused to present this match as a verdict on his team’s value. For the Spaniard, the balance of power can still evolve significantly before the knockout matches next spring.

Still, the fixture promises a very high-level confrontation between two teams that claim offensive ambition and have many individuals capable of making a difference. Wednesday evening, at 9 PM, PSG will seek to confirm their European dominance on the field of one of their main title rivals.