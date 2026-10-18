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Violence in France: JD Vance Accuses Progressives of 'Importing the Third World'

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Violence in France: JD Vance accuses progressives of having "imported the Third World"
Violence in France: JD Vance accuses progressives of having "imported the Third World"

JD Vance seizes on the October 17 violence to launch an attack against Western migration policies. In a message posted on X during the night from Saturday to Sunday, French time, the American vice president shares a video of Limoges city hall in flames and accuses progressive leaders of ignoring the consequences of their choices. “Western progressives have imported the Third World into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion,” he writes, according to our translation. He reproaches them for neglecting issues of assimilation and compatibility, despite warnings they allegedly received.

The American number two accompanies this accusation with a message addressed to France: “I pray that France, a beautiful country populated by wonderful people, ends this madness before more of its monuments burn.” His intervention comes after the fires, looting, and attacks on public buildings that marked the day of mobilization against the high cost of living.

A warning to American voters ahead of the November elections

The vice president also uses the French images to attack his opponents in the United States. “I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future that Congressional Democrats want for your country,” he states. This warning comes ahead of the November 3, 2026 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress. It extends JD Vance’s repeated criticisms of European immigration policies, already central to his speech in Munich in February 2025.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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