Raphaël Arnault’s conference will finally be held in Villeurbanne. On Friday, November 6, the Lyon administrative court suspended the prefectural ban that prevented the La France insoumise deputy from presenting his book Antifasciste in a municipal venue. This decision comes after several days of tensions surrounding his visit, notably due to calls to protest launched by far-right groups opposed to the Vaucluse representative. Seized in an emergency freedom procedure by the organizers, the court considered that the ban on the meeting was not a necessary and proportionate measure in view of the risks cited for public order.

The Rhône prefecture had initially decided to ban the event, scheduled for Friday evening at Bieristan, rue Paul-Lafargue, following the cancellation of a first meeting in a Lyon municipal hall. Authorities feared clashes between far-left and far-right activists, in a context of high local tensions. The prefecture also banned several announced gatherings nearby, notably initiated by nationalist activists. The La France insoumise deputy and his colleague Anaïs Belouassa-Cherifi challenged this decision before the administrative court, considering it a disproportionate infringement on their freedom of expression and assembly.

Authorized conference, outdoor gatherings remain banned

The court ultimately distinguished between holding the conference and protests that might take place nearby. While the two parliamentarians are allowed to speak, the orders banning gatherings in the area remain in force. The court thus upheld the possibility of protecting public order without preventing the meeting itself. The prefecture indicated that an appropriate security arrangement would be deployed to prevent possible incidents. Raphaël Arnault and Anaïs Belouassa-Cherifi welcomed the decision.

This case brings back to the forefront the issue of administrative restrictions imposed on political meetings during times of tension. Authorities can ban a gathering when they establish the existence of serious risks to public order, but these measures must remain proportionate to the circumstances. The Lyon administrative court’s decision reminds that the mere possibility of counter-demonstrations does not necessarily justify banning a political speech.