LFI deputy Antoine Léaument strongly criticized, on Sunday, November 8, Emmanuel Macron’s economic record, accusing the President of the Republic of having contributed to a “general impoverishment of the population.” On the eve of a social conference bringing together the government, employers’ organizations, and unions, the Essonne representative demanded an increase in the minimum wage to 1,700 euros net per month. According to him, this revaluation is an essential measure to address the difficulties faced by low-income households. He believes that the economic policies conducted in recent years have favored the wealthiest categories, without allowing a sufficient improvement in the purchasing power of employees.

Interviewed on Sunday morning, Antoine Léaument considered that a minimum wage increase below 1,700 euros net would not meet workers’ expectations. “Below 1,700 euros net, it’s crumbs,” he declared, denouncing the successive budgetary choices of the executive. The parliamentarian notably reproaches Emmanuel Macron’s governments for dedicating significant resources to business aid and tax policies favorable to the wealthiest households. These accusations align with the stance defended by La France insoumise, which has been calling for several years for a significant increase in low wages and a greater redistribution of wealth. The deputy considers that the announced discussions alone will not deeply change the country’s economic situation.

A social conference under pressure on purchasing power

The social conference scheduled for Monday, November 9, is to bring together Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, representatives of trade unions, and those of employers around several economic and social issues. The fight against the high cost of living and the evolution of wages are among the main topics of discussion. The government particularly wishes to examine possibilities to improve employees’ purchasing power, in a context marked by tensions on households’ constrained expenses. The question of a minimum wage revaluation will be closely watched. A significant increase in the minimum wage could directly benefit the lowest-paid workers, but it also raises questions about its cost for businesses, especially small structures, and its consequences for employment.

However, Antoine Léaument does not seem to expect major change from this meeting. “I no longer expect much from this government, except to replace it ourselves,” he stated, reaffirming La France insoumise’s desire to carry a different economic policy. This position comes as debates on wages, taxation, and inequalities occupy an important place in French political life. For the government, the social conference represents an opportunity to renew dialogue with social partners and seek compromises on wages. For the insoumise opposition, it is above all a new test of the executive’s willingness to respond to the financial difficulties of the French. Monday’s discussions will clarify the government’s intentions, without guaranteeing at this stage the adoption of new measures.