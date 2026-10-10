La France insoumise is preparing its next parliamentary offensive. Mathilde Panot presented the twelve bills and resolutions that her group wishes to defend during its parliamentary initiative day on October 29. Increase of the minimum wage to 1,700 euros net, return of salary indexation on inflation, tenure for support staff for students with disabilities (AESH), and the ban of certain pesticides: the Insoumis intend to place economic, social, and environmental issues at the heart of the debates.

The main measure concerns purchasing power. LFI wants to raise the minimum wage to 1,700 euros net per month and restore a mechanism for salary indexation on inflation. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement considers that wages must automatically evolve with prices to protect employees against loss of purchasing power. These proposals align with the economic line defended by the Insoumis, who favor an increase in labor income rather than targeted aid schemes.

Education, environment, and economic sovereignty

Another important measure: tenure for support staff for students with disabilities, the AESH. LFI wants to improve their professional status and recognition within the National Education system. This proposal comes as working conditions and resources allocated to schools have become central issues since the beginning of the high school students’ mobilization.

The Insoumis group also plans to defend the ban of certain pesticides, strengthen control of foreign investments, and a ten-year moratorium on the Seine-Nord Europe canal project. These texts reflect different priorities, ranging from environmental protection to economic sovereignty, including territorial planning choices.

LFI also intends to abolish certain fixed penalty fines for minor offenses and propose a fully covered care pathway by Social Security for victims of sexual violence. This last measure aims to improve medical and psychological support for victims, following parliamentary debates dedicated to sexist and sexual violence.