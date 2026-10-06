Budget 2027: Bruno Le Maire Criticizes Government Draft and Denounces an “Error” on APL

Bruno Le Maire distances himself from the budget presented by Sébastien Lecornu. Invited Monday evening on Monday, it’s politics on LCP, the former Minister of Economy criticized several measures of the finance bill, which he considers both insufficiently rigorous on public spending and poorly targeted in certain savings requested from the French.

First point of disagreement: personalized housing assistance. “It is a mistake to touch the APL,” says Bruno Le Maire. He also criticizes the mechanism that would force some parents to choose between the APL received by their child and the tax benefit provided by their attachment to the household. For the former Bercy occupant, these provisions risk penalizing the middle classes in particular.

The tax on sugary products deemed “a bit hypocritical”

Bruno Le Maire also attacks the planned extension of taxation on certain sugary and processed products. He considers it “a bit hypocritical” to present this increase as a measure mainly intended to improve public health and sees it primarily as an additional fiscal revenue.

The former minister does not, however, advocate for a less rigorous budget. On the contrary, he wishes to achieve more savings, but differently. His own project notably includes a de-indexation of pensions and most social benefits, except for the RSA, the removal of the 10% tax deduction benefiting retirees, as well as freezing the index point and advancement of civil servants. He considers that French public finances have been “out of control” since the 2024 dissolution and warns of the risk of a financial crisis if the trajectory is not corrected.

Despite this criticism, Bruno Le Maire rejects the prospect of a budget deadlock. He believes that France must have a budget and therefore asks the government to “improve its draft.” His position is thus to contest several savings chosen by Sébastien Lecornu while demanding a greater overall effort on public spending.