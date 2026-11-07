Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked with forming the new Israeli government, a major blow to Benjamin Netanyahu. Although he has the support of 67 members of parliament, obstacles remain to forming a viable coalition, notably the opposition of some parties to partnering with Arab parties. The outcome of the negotiations could be a game-changer for Israeli politics.

This is a decisive step toward a possible change of government in Israel. President Isaac Herzog announced on Saturday, November 7, his decision to entrust Gadi Eisenkot, former Chief of Staff of the Israeli army and Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, with the task of forming the next government. The leader of the Yashar party is expected at the presidential residence in Jerusalem on Sunday at 17 p.m. to officially receive his mandate. This decision comes after several days of consultations with the parties represented in the Knesset, at the end of which Eisenkot garnered the support of 67 members of parliament, compared to only 46 for the outgoing Prime Minister . This is a significant setback for Netanyahu, whose coalition lost its majority in the parliamentary elections of October 27.

The balance of power shifted, notably thanks to the recommendations of the Arab parties, which chose to support Gadi Eisenkot's nomination despite their profound political differences with him. Conversely, Netanyahu lost the support of United Torah Judaism, the ultra-Orthodox party that had been his ally for nearly thirty years. Its seven members of parliament refused to recommend a candidate, amid disagreements over military service exemptions for students of religious schools. President Herzog continued his consultations until Saturday, meeting with the two leading contenders before announcing his choice. For the first time in a long time, Netanyahu thus finds himself excluded from the first attempt to form a government.

A coalition still to be built, despite the 67 endorsements.

Gadi Eisenkot now has 28 days to reach a coalition agreement, with a possible 14-day extension granted by the president. However, the 67 recommendations obtained during the consultations do not constitute a guaranteed governing majority. Several parties within his own camp refuse to participate in an executive branch dependent on the Arab parties, which are nevertheless essential to the momentum he enjoys. Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman, in particular, have expressed reservations about this prospect. The former chief of staff will therefore have to find a way to overcome this opposition, at the risk of seeing his attempt fail despite the support of a majority of MPs during the presidential consultations.

Benjamin Netanyahu has not given up on retaining power. Just hours before Isaac Herzog's announcement, the Likud leader reiterated his call for the formation of a national unity government, warning against a coalition that, in his view, would depend on parties sympathetic to Hamas. The Eisenkot camp rejected these accusations, denouncing an attempt by the outgoing prime minister to preserve his position. If the negotiations initiated by Gadi Eisenkot are successful, Israel could see a change of government after Netanyahu's long years of political dominance. If not, the president could entrust the task to another member of parliament. One thing is now certain: the first mandate to form a government will not fall to Netanyahu, but to his main opponent.