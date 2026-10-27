Israel is heading towards a new period of political uncertainty. The first estimates published on the evening of Tuesday, October 27, at the close of the polls, show no absolute majority for either outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his main rival, former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. According to exit polls broadcast by the main Israeli channels, the bloc supporting Netanyahu would obtain around 50 seats in the Knesset, compared to 52 to 53 for the opposition formations grouped around Eisenkot. The Arab parties could win between 17 and 18 seats and play a decisive role in forming the next government.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud could nevertheless retain its position as the country’s leading political party. According to projections by the public broadcaster Kan, the outgoing Prime Minister’s party would win 25 seats, compared to 21 for Yashar, the centrist formation of Gadi Eisenkot. This election, the first held since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent regional conflicts, has prompted particularly high turnout. At 8 p.m., the participation rate had already reached 74.3%, according to the Central Election Committee, a level higher than that recorded at the same time during the 2022 elections.

The Arab parties could hold the keys to the next government

The main takeaway from these initial estimates is the absence of a clear majority. To govern with an absolute majority, a coalition must gather at least 61 of the 120 Knesset members. However, neither Netanyahu’s allies nor the opposition formations around Eisenkot seem able to reach this threshold alone. The parties representing Israel’s Arab citizens, credited with 17 to 18 seats, could therefore weigh in the discussions, even if their participation in a coalition or external support is not guaranteed.

The formation of the next government could take several weeks. Once the official results are announced, President Isaac Herzog will have to consult party representatives and designate the political leader he considers best placed to form a coalition. Benjamin Netanyahu could thus attempt to retain power even without an immediate majority, while Gadi Eisenkot will have to convince formations with sometimes very different orientations to support a governmental alternative.