Israel Votes: Netanyahu Stakes Political Survival Amid War and Trials

On October 27, 2026, Israelis are called to renew their Parliament for the first time since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Benjamin Netanyahu, 77, faces multiple vulnerabilities but remains in the race for a new term.

Three years after the trauma of October 7, Israel is finally holding its legislative elections. The October 27, 2026 vote promises to be one of the most uncertain in the country’s recent history, with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister for a total of nineteen years, both the central figure and the main source of instability.

The record preceding this vote is heavy. Netanyahu has been on trial for corruption since 2020; President Isaac Herzog froze his pardon request in April. The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against him. The war waged in Gaza since October 2023 has caused more than 73,000 deaths according to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, isolated Israel in Europe, and tarnished its image in the United States. Two conflicts with Iran have not been enough to overthrow the Tehran regime. As for the state inquiry commission on the failures of October 7, demanded by victims’ families, it has still not been established.

Yet, Netanyahu remains competitive. Recent polls credit Yashar, the party of former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, with a score higher than Likud’s, but neither bloc manages to reach the 61 seats needed to form a majority in the Knesset. The outgoing Prime Minister’s camp, relying on the far right of Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich as well as ultra-Orthodox parties, hovers around 50 seats. The opposition does slightly better and currently refuses to rely on Arab parties to govern.

The support expressed on October 18 by Donald Trump, who declared his “full support” for the outgoing Prime Minister, is a significant asset for Netanyahu in a country where the relationship with Washington remains pivotal. But this external backing does not solve the arithmetic equation of a fragmented Knesset.

This election raises questions that go far beyond Israeli borders: would a change in government really alter the policy pursued in Gaza, Israel’s stance toward Iran, or relations with the United States and Europe? Nothing is less certain, given the strategic and security constraints weighing on any Israeli government that transcend partisan divides. Institutional deadlock could, once again, keep Netanyahu at the country’s helm without the ballot boxes having decided.