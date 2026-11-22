The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial site near the capital, causing a fire. Authorities called for calm among the population while reporting a potential ongoing threat.

A civilian industrial facility located near Manama was struck by an attack attributed to Iran, according to the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The impact triggered a fire at the site, the extent of which has not been specified in the available information.

Bahraini authorities subsequently issued a new alert reporting a “potential threat,” while urging citizens and residents to remain calm. No human casualties have been reported at this stage.

This incident occurs in a context of ongoing tensions between Bahrain, a US ally hosting the US Fifth Fleet on its territory, and Iran. Manama normalized its relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, which provoked strong hostility from Tehran.