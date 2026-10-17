West Bank: American Photojournalist Attacked by Israeli Settlers During Olive Harvest

Heidi Levine, a photographer for the Washington Post, was attacked and injured on Friday by Israeli settlers while covering a scene of violence against Palestinian villagers in the occupied West Bank. The incident has sparked international condemnation and calls for an investigation.

It was during a reporting mission near the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, that Heidi Levine was targeted. Dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villagers who were harvesting autumn olives before turning on the journalist, clearly identified as a member of the press by her visible equipment.

From her hospital bed, where she is described as being in stable condition, the veteran photojournalist recounted the events precisely: “I was attacked, thrown to the ground. Fortunately, I had my bulletproof vest and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn’t be here, because they kept kicking me.” A blogger present at the scene filmed the incident and confirmed that settlers struck Levine with sticks, pushing back journalists and villagers.

Matt Murray, executive editor of the Washington Post, expressed outrage and demanded an investigation: “She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist. We are outraged by this unjustified attack on a journalist doing her job.” The Foreign Press Association, representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories, specified that Levine’s passport, phone, wallet, and equipment were stolen by her attackers.

On the Israeli side, reactions have been more cautious. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that “the facts surrounding the confrontation remain unclear and are under investigation,” referring to footage showing masked individuals on both sides throwing projectiles. The Israeli army, which confirmed the presence of its forces on site, said it “strongly condemns this incident” while announcing a review of all circumstances.

Washington responded through the State Department, condemning “criminal violence by any party in the West Bank” and stating it had contacted the Washington Post to offer consular assistance. Democratic Senator Chris Coons called the attack “shocking” and called for “swift justice and accountability for those responsible for this violent extremism.”

Reporters Without Borders strongly condemned what it describes as “the impunity with which extremist Jewish settlers operate, often under the protection of Israeli armed forces,” and demanded that Israeli authorities prosecute the perpetrators of the assault. The Foreign Press Association, for its part, recalled that this incident is part of “a long series of violent attacks by Israeli settlers against journalists and other civilians in the occupied West Bank.”