Gathered in Manama, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council expressed their solidarity with Riyadh following new drone strikes, while fighting intensifies in Yemen and the civilian population of Taiz faces a critical humanitarian crisis.

The six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) presented a united front on Sunday against repeated Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Meeting in a ministerial session in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, they issued a joint statement invoking their collective defense agreement, affirming that an attack against one of them constitutes an attack against all, and reaffirming Riyadh’s right to defend itself.

This meeting took place a few hours after the Saudi-led military coalition announced the interception of two drones over the Riyadh region and the Eastern Province, along with a third drone shot down near the capital early in the night. The origin of the latter has not been officially established by the coalition.

The Gulf ministers accused the Houthis of carrying out deadly strikes against civilian airports and vital infrastructure. They called for strengthening the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations against the movement and urged states to formally designate it as a terrorist organization. The UN Security Council statement of October 15, which condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and threats to navigation in the Red Sea, was welcomed by the ministers gathered in Manama.

Meanwhile, the internationally recognized Yemeni government sent letters to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and to the Security Council president for October, Aglaia Balta, citing notably an attack on the presidential palace in Aden, where it is temporarily based, and requesting the Council to act against Houthi offensives.

On the ground, clashes continued on several fronts. The Yemeni army reported Houthi missile fire towards Marib, a city in the center of the country, while government forces claimed advances in Taiz province, in the south. Eight loyalist soldiers died Saturday in fighting in Lahij province, and government forces claim to have killed twelve Houthi fighters in southern Taiz, figures impossible to independently verify. This new phase of the offensive follows territorial gains by the Houthis along Yemen’s Red Sea coast last month.

The humanitarian situation in Taiz has become particularly alarming. More than 233,000 people have been displaced since the resumption of fighting, including about 121,000 in Taiz province alone, where supply routes have been cut off. The Houthis block convoys at the western entrance to the city, causing shortages of cooking gas and a collapse of food stocks. Prices of goods are reported to have increased fivefold according to a local office monitoring the siege.

The World Health Organization has sounded the alarm: Taiz’s twelve hospitals have only four days of fuel left and have exhausted their surgical supplies. Oxygen and medicines are severely lacking, while the city faces a cholera outbreak. Diplomatically, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Sunday with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security.