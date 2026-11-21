The head of the Iraqi government, Ali al-Zaidi, has launched a military operation in the militia stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar, presented as the starting point of a national campaign aimed at restoring state authority and disarming non-governmental armed groups.

The operation launched in Jurf al-Sakhar, a locality in the Babylon governorate known for hosting armed factions close to Iran, marks, according to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the beginning of a nationwide strategy. The stated objective is threefold: to reaffirm the sovereignty of the central state, combat corruption, and proceed with the disarmament of groups operating outside any legal framework.

Jurf al-Sakhar has for several years been considered one of the best-held strongholds by militias affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Units, a coalition of paramilitary factions formally integrated into the Iraqi security forces but some of whose components maintain autonomous command chains linked to Tehran.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes amid increasing pressure, both domestic and international, for Baghdad to regain effective control of its territory in the face of armed groups that, since the war against the Islamic State organization, have considerably strengthened their economic and military presence in several regions of the country.

While Ali al-Zaidi’s announcement is firm in its wording, the actual scale of the operation and its capacity to extend to other militia-influenced areas remain to be assessed. Previous attempts at disarmament or reintegration of these factions have regularly encountered significant political and security resistance.