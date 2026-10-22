An Israeli military operation near Bethlehem led to the detention of about eighty foreign and Israeli volunteers assisting Palestinians during the olive harvest, including an American Democratic elected official and the former Israeli deputy attorney general.

The Israeli army detained approximately eighty people near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, while they were participating in the olive harvest alongside Palestinian families. Among those detained were American, British, and Israeli nationals, according to available information.

The group notably included Brad Lander, the designated Democratic candidate for a seat in the U.S. Congress from New York State, several rabbis, as well as the former Israeli deputy attorney general. The presence of such diverse figures from religious, legal, and political backgrounds gives this incident particular resonance.

The olive harvest season in the West Bank is regularly marked by tensions. Human rights organizations send volunteers each year to accompany Palestinian farmers, whose orchards are sometimes inaccessible or exposed to violence. The Israeli army’s intervention during one of these missions is unusual due to the scale of the detentions and the profile of the individuals involved.

This incident occurs amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding access to humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territories. The detention of a U.S. congressional candidate is likely to fuel debates weeks before the U.S. midterm elections.