Israel at the polls: record turnout for an election that could change everything

Israelis are voting Tuesday in a ballot described as one of the most decisive in the country’s history, with an unprecedented turnout rate. The duel between outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot promises to be extremely close, with no side assured of obtaining a majority.

The election day of October 27, 2026, is immediately historic: the turnout recorded in Israel is the highest ever observed for a legislative election. Some 70,000 citizens reportedly traveled from abroad to exercise their right to vote, while hundreds of thousands of others are voting for the first time.

The election mainly pits Benjamin Netanyahu, the incumbent Prime Minister and a leading figure of the Israeli right for three decades, against Gadi Eisenkot, former Chief of Staff of the army and leader of the brand-new Yashar party, founded last year. The latest polls published on Friday showed them practically tied, with neither able to gather the 61 seats necessary to form a government.

The campaign has been dominated by two major divides: security and the state of democracy. The opposition bloc, bringing together diverse personalities such as former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, politician Avigdor Lieberman, and left-wing general Yair Golan, has hammered that the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, which cost nearly 1,200 lives and led to the taking of 251 hostages, constituted an unprecedented security failure attributable to the outgoing government. These parties demand an independent inquiry commission, which Netanyahu has so far refused, considering it would be unfavorable to him.

The outgoing Prime Minister, for his part, has chosen to present himself as a guarantor of national security, highlighting what he describes as strategic victories in conflicts led by Israel in the Middle East and his privileged relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the end of his campaign was marked by controversies: information, denied by him, reported attempts to trigger military action against Iran before the election, as well as pressure exerted on Washington to obtain new strikes against Tehran. He also published an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear bomb striking Tel Aviv, presented as a warning about the dangers of a nuclear Iran, which Eisenkot called « hysteria. »

The issue of conscription of ultra-Orthodox also weighed on the campaign. The Supreme Court ordered their incorporation into the army, but the Netanyahu government, dependent on ultra-Orthodox parties for its majority, did not implement this decision, sparking strong controversy in a society where military service remains a formative experience for the majority of the Jewish population.

The voting day was not without tensions. Netanyahu alerted on social networks about what he considered an abnormally high turnout in Arab constituencies, calling it an « emergency » and a « matter of life or death » for the right, urging his supporters to mobilize massively. His party, Likud, requested an extension of voting hours beyond 10 p.m., which the Eisenkot camp interpreted as an attempt to « prepare the ground to contest the regularity of the election. » Several parties also reported irregularities in polling stations, but the Central Elections Committee indicated it had no evidence of systematic ballot manipulation.

The Israeli proportional representation system makes coalition formation essential, and fault lines are already drawn. Netanyahu will have to renew his alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that make up his current coalition, the most right-wing in the country’s history, to govern. Eisenkot, for his part, will have to work with partners with very different sensitivities.

The two Arab blocs, representing about one-fifth of the Israeli population, could theoretically play a role as kingmaker. But almost all Jewish parties have excluded any formal alliance with them, although some mention the possibility of external support for a minority government led by Eisenkot, a hypothesis that Lieberman, a key member of the change bloc, has already rejected.

On the Gaza issue, the two main candidates share similar positions. Eisenkot has committed to ending Hamas’s power in the territory within eighteen months, either diplomatically under U.S. auspices or, failing that, by force. The Israeli army strikes Gaza almost daily since the ceasefire came into effect last year, claiming to target Hamas members. The total death toll since the start of the conflict exceeds 74,000 according to the Hamas Ministry of Health, a figure considered reliable by the UN. Israel faces growing international condemnation and a deterioration of its relations with its traditional allies.

Once the polling stations close, Israeli TV channels will publish their first estimates. However, final results could be delayed: votes from several hundred thousand soldiers and reservists will only be counted starting Wednesday, and these electorates are reputedly favorable to the right. The specter of political deadlock hangs over the election: between 2019 and 2022, Israel had to organize five successive elections due to the lack of a stable majority.