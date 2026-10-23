West Bank: Israel Releases Nine Settlers Detained After Attacks on Diplomats and a Journalist

An Israeli court ordered the release under judicial supervision of nine of the ten settlers arrested following attacks targeting an American photojournalist and European diplomats in the occupied West Bank. These releases come as violence against Palestinian farmers intensifies during the olive harvest season.

Nine of the ten Israeli settlers arrested after assaults committed in the occupied West Bank were released Wednesday evening, placed under house arrest by a Jerusalem court decision. The tenth person remains in detention, according to Israeli police, who indicate that the investigation is ongoing.

The incidents leading to these arrests occurred a few days ago. Masked settlers first attacked Heidi Levine, a Washington Post photojournalist covering a Palestinian olive harvest. The journalist was hospitalized and underwent surgery on a finger. In a second attack earlier in the week in another area of the West Bank, masked settlers violently confronted French, Belgian, and Polish diplomats as well as a French mayor present on site.

These arrests were made under diplomatic pressure from the United States, France, Belgium, and Poland, which demanded firm measures against settler violence. However, their impact remains limited in the eyes of Palestinian rights defenders. “In the vast majority of attacks against Palestinians, no arrests are made,” said Yonatan Kanonich, research director at the Israeli rights organization Yesh Din. “In cases that receive media coverage, the police arrest some settlers and release most of them shortly after.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday that the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory was “out of control,” highlighting that Palestinians continue to suffer “daily attacks by Israeli settlers” and that journalists and diplomats are now also targeted. He called for “a credible political path toward lasting peace.”

The Palestinian Commission for Resistance to Colonization and the Wall recorded 409 incidents in October, including 317 attributed to settlers and 92 to Israeli forces. Seventeen episodes described as pogroms were documented during the olive harvest period alone. The Nablus governorate recorded the highest number of incidents with 166 cases, followed by Salfit with 91 reports.

The documented incidents include physical assaults on farmers, obstruction of access to lands, theft of harvests and agricultural equipment, fires and destruction of olive trees, arrests, armed threats, and live ammunition shootings. Ali Hassan Bazzari, from the village of Burqa, died on October 7 from gunshot wounds sustained while picking olives.

On Thursday, settlers set fire to olive trees near Imatin, east of Qalqilya, while Israeli forces forced farmers to leave the area and detained a farmer and several of his employees. Near Yabad, west of Jenin, seventeen bags of harvested olives and equipment were stolen. Around Jenin, road closures and the blocking of most village access points prevented farmers from reaching their lands in Barta’a.