The Israeli army has launched its first major ground operation in the central Gaza Strip, crossing the so-called « yellow line » boundary it had established after taking control of 60% of the territory. A separate incident also left eight injured in Israel after a driver deliberately rammed Palestinians with his vehicle.

Israeli forces have initiated a large-scale ground offensive in the central Gaza Strip, marking a new phase in the military operations conducted in this territory. This advance crosses the « yellow line, » an internal boundary the army had set after establishing control over about 60% of the Gaza Strip.

This progression toward the center of the territory represents a significant shift in the conduct of operations, with Israel having until now focused most of its military actions in other areas of the Palestinian territory.

Separately, an incident was reported within Israel itself: a driver deliberately drove his vehicle into Palestinians, injuring eight people. The exact circumstances of this act and the condition of the victims have not been further specified.