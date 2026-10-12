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Houthis strike Riyadh and Dammam: at least 13 dead and over 300 injured

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Houthi attacks in Riyadh and Dammam: at least 13 dead and more than 300 wounded
Houthi attacks in Riyadh and Dammam: at least 13 dead and more than 300 wounded

Yemeni rebels have claimed new attacks against the airports of Riyadh and Dammam as well as against Saudi energy infrastructures, following a deadly strike on the kingdom’s capital.

Saudi Arabia suffered a series of attacks on Saturday claimed by the Houthis from Yemen, targeting Riyadh International Airport, Dammam’s airport, and several of the kingdom’s energy facilities. The provisional toll reports at least 13 dead and more than 300 injured, following an initial deadly strike on the Saudi capital.

The Houthi fighters, supported by Iran, announced they targeted these strategic infrastructures as part of a campaign they present as a response to military operations conducted against Yemen. The UN condemned a “serious escalation” in the region, calling for restraint.

These successive strikes mark a notable intensification of hostilities between the Yemeni armed movement and Riyadh, which has supported the military coalition engaged in Yemen for years. The simultaneous targeting of airports and energy infrastructures demonstrates a clear intent to strike at the heart of the Saudi kingdom’s economy and connectivity.

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