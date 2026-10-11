Riyadh airport hit by missile, operations suspended

A missile struck a terminal at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, injuring several people. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation has suspended all operations until further notice.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was targeted in a new attack on Saturday, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation. In an official statement, the authority confirmed that the infrastructure was targeted “as part of ongoing attacks against the kingdom’s civil aviation facilities,” without specifying the origin of the launch. The number of injured was still being assessed at the time of the announcement.

A Saudi official who requested anonymity indicated that a missile hit a passenger terminal, injuring numerous people. A local medical source also confirmed that emergency departments at several hospitals in the capital were mobilized urgently. “We were informed that we are facing a serious emergency situation. The injured are being transported to hospitals across Riyadh,” the source specified.

In response to the threat, several Western embassies have urged their nationals to avoid the airport. The German, American, Canadian, and Spanish diplomatic missions all issued similar warnings. The Spanish embassy explicitly mentioned “a new attack” by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, while the Canadian embassy reported “ongoing military activity.”

Asked at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that Washington might join Saudi strikes against the Houthis, who are supported by Iran. “We will look into the matter. We just learned about this latest attack and will make a decision,” he said to the press, adding that the United States acts “very quickly” when engaged.

This attack occurs amid a marked escalation. Several strikes had already targeted Riyadh airport earlier in the week, causing four deaths, multiple injuries, and damaging aircraft on the ground. Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Kuwait Airways canceled flights to or from the Saudi capital, with some cancellations extending through the following Monday.

The Houthi movement had not claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack at the time of the events. These strikes are part of a resumption of hostilities following the failure of a peace agreement last July. The Riyadh-backed Yemeni government announced the previous week a counteroffensive aimed at retaking all territories held by the Houthis, notably strategic areas around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.