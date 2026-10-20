Yemen: Houthi missile strike on training camp kills at least 53

Ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis struck a security forces training center on Monday in Shabwa province, central Yemen, killing at least 53 recruits and injuring more than 200 people.

The attack hit the Martyr Ahmed al-Sulaimani training center, located near the city of Ataq. Three ballistic missiles targeted this camp, which hosted recruits from several Yemeni provinces undergoing training to join the internal security forces and police. The provisional toll established by the Shabwa provincial media office reports 53 dead and over 200 injured.

Local hospitals were quickly overwhelmed by the influx of victims. The deputy governor of Shabwa indicated that the most seriously injured had to be transferred to the neighboring provinces of Hadramout and Aden, where the government is based, some of them in critical condition.

The chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, described the attack as a “criminal aggression” and promised a “firm response.” The Information Minister, Muammar al-Eryani, went further, considering the strike a war crime on the grounds that the targeted center was not a military facility. He also accused the Houthis of seeking to “manufacture a fictitious media victory” to mask their setbacks on the ground.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, claimed responsibility for the operation, stating that they targeted “concentrations of the Saudi enemy” at the al-Alam camp, which he described as under the command of Saudi officers. Riyadh did not immediately respond.

This strike is one of the deadliest since hostilities resumed in Yemen. In early October, pro-government forces launched a large-scale offensive in the west of the country to retake territories held by the Houthis, notably on the Red Sea coast, aiming to secure the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Intense fighting also continues around the city of Taiz, as well as in the provinces of Marib and al-Jawf in the north.

In response to airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, the Houthis have increased missile and drone attacks against airports, energy infrastructure, and Saudi military bases. Since early October, at least 19 people have been killed in Saudi Arabia during these attacks. The Houthis also report 141 deaths in their ranks due to Saudi strikes over the past seven weeks.

The Yemeni conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis, supported by Iran, ousted the government in Sanaa. The intervention of the Arab coalition led by Riyadh in 2015 transformed what was a civil war into a regional confrontation with devastating humanitarian consequences. An informal four-year truce had appeared to stabilize the situation before collapsing in summer 2024, paving the way for a new escalation.