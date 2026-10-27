Flávio Bolsonaro suspected of fleeing Brazil: passports canceled, private jet grounded in Argentina

Flávio Bolsonaro is suspected of having clandestinely left Brazil to reach Argentina, intending to travel to the United States aboard a private plane. This possible flight of the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated Sunday by Lula in the presidential election, is under investigation by the Brazilian federal police. The senator, banned from leaving the country by the Supreme Court, did not surrender his passports within the deadline imposed by the judiciary. The documents were canceled this Tuesday.

A suspected border crossing, a private plane ready to take off

According to initial information published in Argentina, Flávio Bolsonaro allegedly crossed the land border on Monday night to Tuesday, using his national identity card. He reportedly reached Puerto Iguazú, an Argentine city located very close to the Brazilian border, to board a private plane bound for the United States.

A Gulfstream G400, registered LV-JQW and owned by the Argentine company Baires Fly, indeed landed Monday at 11:45 p.m. in Puerto Iguazú, coming from Buenos Aires. The aircraft was scheduled to depart around 2 a.m. with four passengers and three crew members. The takeoff was ultimately canceled, as one of the expected passengers did not show up.

The plane was still in Puerto Iguazú on Tuesday. However, Argentine authorities indicated that no flight plan had been filed in the name of the Bolsonaro family and that no official entry of Flávio Bolsonaro into their territory had been recorded. Therefore, his presence on board the aircraft is not established.

Federal police cancel his passports

The situation worsened after the expiration of the deadline set by Judge Alexandre de Moraes, member of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court. On Monday, the magistrate ordered Flávio Bolsonaro to surrender his ordinary and diplomatic passports to the federal police within 24 hours. He was also prohibited from leaving Brazil.

On Tuesday, the deadline expired without the senator handing over his documents. The federal police therefore proceeded to cancel them and initiated the necessary steps to report the non-compliance with the judicial decision to the Supreme Court.

Investigators also began verifying border crossings and air movements between Brazil and Argentina. No official crossing of the border by Flávio Bolsonaro had been identified. Investigations continue to determine whether he actually left Brazilian territory.

Money laundering suspicions at the heart of the judicial decision

The ban on leaving the country is linked to a judicial investigation concerning suspicions of money laundering. Flávio Bolsonaro is notably targeted by investigations regarding his relations with lawyer Willer Tomaz and companies in the online betting sector, suspected of having been used to conceal illicit financial flows.

The senator is also involved in another investigation concerning the financing of the film Dark Horse, dedicated to the life of his father, Jair Bolsonaro. These judicial cases had already fueled controversies during the presidential campaign, while Flávio Bolsonaro was targeted by a corruption investigation.

On Monday, after receiving notification of the judicial decision, the senator denounced a political measure intended to intimidate him. In a video posted on social networks, he stated: “I never thought about leaving the country. I will surrender my passports and defend myself against this absurdity, which constitutes an obvious attempt at intimidation.” He also explained that his brother Eduardo, based in the United States, had advised him to leave Brazil in case of electoral defeat.

Bolsonaro’s close associates deny his flight

The senator’s possible flight sparked strong reactions in Brazil. Several interlocutors in his political circle were reportedly informed of his departure, while others publicly denied this information.

Rogério Marinho, senator and coordinator of Flávio Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign, notably assured: “He has not left.” Eduardo Bolsonaro also contested the reports of his brother’s flight.

On the Argentine side, Javier Milei’s government officially stated it has no record of Flávio Bolsonaro’s entry into national territory. Immigration services also inspected the private plane stationed in Puerto Iguazú, without finding irregularities in the aircraft’s or crew’s documents.

A case breaking 48 hours after his defeat against Lula

These developments occur two days after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reelection as president of Brazil. On Sunday, October 25, the outgoing president won the second round with 51.79% of the votes, against 48.21% for Flávio Bolsonaro, a lead of more than 4.4 million votes.

The right-wing candidate initially contested the conditions of the vote and demanded its cancellation, before his Liberal Party officially recognized Lula’s victory. His defeat deprives him of the presidency while his senatorial term is set to end in early 2027.

At this stage, Brazilian authorities have not officially confirmed that Flávio Bolsonaro crossed the border into Argentina. However, the federal police established that he did not comply with the obligation to surrender his passports. His possible departure from Brazil and exact location remain central to investigations.