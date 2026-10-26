Brazil: Lula re-elected president with 51,8% of the vote against Flávio Bolsonaro, a setback for the right and Donald Trump

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of the Brazilian presidential election on Sunday, October 25, securing at 80 years old a fourth term as head of the largest country in Latin America. The outgoing president, a historic figure of the left, prevailed with about 51.8% of the votes against 48.2% for Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. An unexpected victory after a first round won by his opponent, representing a political setback for the Brazilian right, supported by Donald Trump.

The vote was expected to be particularly close. On October 4, Flávio Bolsonaro led the first round with 47.03% of the votes, against 45.16% for Lula. But the outgoing president managed to reverse the balance of power by mobilizing notably left-wing voters, young people, and some abstainers. According to results released by the Superior Electoral Court, he ultimately leads his opponent by nearly 4.4 million votes. This is the first time since the end of the military dictatorship in 1985 that a candidate who came second in the first round wins the Brazilian presidency.

Flávio Bolsonaro contests the result after a turbulent election day

Sunday was marked by an exceptional decision to extend voting operations by two hours in some polling stations. Judge Cristiano Zanin, former lawyer of Lula and now a member of the Supreme Court, made this decision after reports of disruptions in public transport, notably in São Paulo and Salvador de Bahia. The Bolsonaro camp had also requested an extension due to heavy rains in several southern states. Nevertheless, Flávio Bolsonaro contested the voting conditions and requested annulment of the results, denouncing a decision he considers favorable to the outgoing president.

This re-election also represents a major geopolitical issue. Donald Trump had shown closeness to the Bolsonaro family, while Lula opposed several Washington policies, notably on tariffs and Brazilian economic sovereignty. His victory comes as several South American countries have recently shifted to the right. It allows the left to retain power in Latin America’s largest economy, despite concerns among part of the population about insecurity, food inflation, and household debt.

A former metalworker and unionist, Lula had already governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 before returning to power in January 2023, after his victory over Jair Bolsonaro in 2022. His career was marked by a 580-day imprisonment in a corruption case, before his convictions were annulled by the Brazilian judiciary. With this new victory, Lula becomes the first Brazilian leader elected four times to the presidency by direct universal suffrage. His next term is set to begin on January 5, 2027, in a country that remains deeply politically divided.