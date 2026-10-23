On the eve of the protests scheduled for Saturday, October 24 across France, Donald Trump expressed his concerns about the risks of new violence. Interviewed on Friday, October 23 in Washington, the American president stated that the French situation could further deteriorate in the coming hours. He also regretted that the American football game scheduled for Sunday at Stade de France was not postponed.

“I think tomorrow will probably be a bad day in France”, declared Donald Trump in front of journalists. The American president thus directly referred to the new day of mobilization, one week after the violence, fires, and looting that affected several French cities on October 17.

Donald Trump is concerned about the French situation

The President of the United States is closely monitoring the unrest shaking France. His statements on Friday, October 23 reflect his concerns regarding the new protests announced for Saturday, while French authorities fear a repeat of the clashes from the previous weekend.

Donald Trump also mentioned the first official NFL regular season game organized in France, which is to pit the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 25 at Stade de France, in Saint-Denis.

The American president regretted that this match was not postponed due to security risks. He considered that France is going through a particularly difficult period, while thousands of American supporters are expected in the Paris region.

Donald Trump had already commented on the French protests by blaming mass immigration and Islam for fueling the unrest.

70,000 police officers and gendarmes mobilized on Saturday

American concerns echo the exceptional measures announced by the French government. The Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, confirmed on Friday the mobilization of 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the territory for Saturday, October 24.

The deployment will include CRS, mobile gendarmes, and specialized units, notably RAID, GIGN, and BRI. Authorities want to prevent new looting, protect public buildings, and intervene quickly against violent groups.

In Paris, the prefecture authorized the union march between Bastille and Nation but banned the Yellow Vests march towards the Opera.

On his side, Emmanuel Macron requested a tightening of restrictions, including for some officially declared demonstrations. Several cities have issued bans in areas considered particularly exposed to violence.

NFL game maintained despite risks

The match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints remains scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 2:30 PM at Stade de France. It will be the first NFL regular season game played on French territory, a particularly important event for the development of American football in Europe.

However, the recent unrest has already disrupted its organization. The Steelers canceled an event intended for their supporters in the Bastille neighborhood, particularly affected by the violence of October 17.

The U.S. State Department also issued a security alert recommending American nationals in Paris to avoid protests and areas affected by the unrest.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers assured on Friday that the NFL is closely monitoring the situation. He nevertheless expressed confidence in the holding of the match, explaining that the league would not have maintained the trip if security conditions had been deemed insufficient.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also confirmed that exchanges had taken place with French and American authorities to prepare the security arrangements.

PSG forced to postpone its match against Lyon

The consequences of the protests are also felt in French football. The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, initially scheduled for Sunday, October 25, was postponed to Monday, October 26 at the request of the authorities.

This schedule change helps reduce the constraints on law enforcement, already mobilized for Saturday’s protests and Sunday’s NFL game.

The postponement, however, causes another difficulty: the PSG-OL match will now take place on the same day as the Ballon d’Or ceremony, held in London.

While the NFL maintains its international event at Stade de France, French football must therefore modify its schedule to meet security requirements.

Donald Trump’s statements add an international dimension to the concerns surrounding October 24. France is preparing for new protests under high surveillance, with an exceptional police deployment and several major sporting events directly affected by the risks of unrest.