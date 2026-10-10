“Ukraine should change president”: Donald Trump abandons Zelensky and demands halt to strikes on Russian refineries

Donald Trump raises his tone again against Volodymyr Zelensky. This Saturday, the American president stated that Ukraine should change its leader, blaming his Ukrainian counterpart for his inability to end the war with Russia. This new attack comes the day after the announcement of a controversial agreement between Washington and Moscow on Russian diesel deliveries, while the United States has been demanding for several weeks the cessation of Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil facilities.

During a speech at the White House, Donald Trump declared that « Ukraine should change its president », directly implicating Volodymyr Zelensky. The American head of state, who since his return to power claims to want to achieve the end of the war, considers that Ukrainian operations against the Russian energy sector compromise his diplomatic efforts and contribute to the rise in fuel prices.

Trump blames Zelensky for driving up fuel prices

For several weeks, Donald Trump has been asking Kiev to stop its attacks on Russian refineries. The Ukrainian army is increasing drone operations against Moscow’s oil infrastructures, aiming to reduce fuel production capacities and the revenues enabling the Kremlin to finance its war effort.

The American president believes these bombings disrupt the global diesel supply and contribute to the surge in prices in the United States. As early as September 13, he publicly asked Zelensky to change his military strategy: « Mr. Zelensky must do one thing: he must stop destroying diesel stocks in Russia. » He added that Ukraine had many other military targets.

This American position causes strong tensions with Kiev. For Ukrainian authorities, refineries are strategic targets as they supply fuel to Russian forces and generate revenue for Moscow’s war economy. Zelensky therefore refuses to give up these operations without obtaining concessions from Vladimir Putin.

Trump concludes an agreement with Putin on Russian diesel

On Friday, October 9, Donald Trump announced he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to allow new deliveries of Russian diesel to the American and international markets. The arrangement notably provides for the supply of 300,000 tons starting in October, then 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons in December. Ultimately, Moscow mentions the possibility of reaching 3 million tons monthly.

The agreement involves a relaxation of American sanctions on Russian petroleum product exports. Washington hopes to thus lower fuel prices, which have become a politically sensitive issue a few weeks before the November 2026 American midterm elections.

This decision surprised Ukrainian officials, who were simultaneously negotiating with Donald Trump’s representatives in Florida. It also raised concerns among several European governments, who fear that the resumption of Russian exports will provide new financial resources to Moscow.

Zelensky refuses to yield without Russian concessions

Volodymyr Zelensky strongly criticized the agreement between Washington and Moscow, which he considers favorable to Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian president denounced a decision « neither fair nor honest », believing that the easing of sanctions risks prolonging hostilities.

Kiev states it is willing to suspend its strikes against Russian refineries provided that Moscow simultaneously stops its bombings of power plants and other Ukrainian energy infrastructures. Donald Trump, for his part, demands a unilateral halt to Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities.

The divergence is deep. For several weeks, Russia has intensified its strikes against the Ukrainian energy network, while Kiev continues its operations against Russian oil facilities. Both countries thus seek to weaken the economic and logistical capacities of their adversary.