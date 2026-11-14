British Prime Minister Andy Burnham calls on the Welsh Labour Party to learn lessons from its historic defeat in the May 2026 regional elections. At the Welsh Labour conference held on Saturday, November 14, in Llandudno, the head of government intends to advocate a new political approach based on listening to voters and increased decentralization. This speech comes after Labour lost power in Wales for the first time since the establishment of devolved institutions in 1999.

The British Labour Party is going through a particularly difficult period in Wales. In the May 7 elections to the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, Labour suffered an unprecedented defeat, finishing third behind the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru and Reform UK. With only nine seats won in an assembly now composed of 96 members, Labour lost control of the regional government it had led for nearly three decades. This debacle allowed Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, to become Welsh First Minister.

Arriving at Downing Street in July, two months after this defeat, Andy Burnham now seeks to initiate a political reconstruction. In his planned speech to Labour activists gathered in Llandudno, the former Greater Manchester mayor is expected to acknowledge the mistakes made by his party. He notably intends to call on political leaders to listen more to citizens’ concerns and to abandon empty promises. For the British Prime Minister, regaining electoral trust requires concrete changes in governance.

A defeat forcing Labour to rethink its strategy

The leader of Welsh Labour, Ken Skates, appointed in July after Eluned Morgan’s departure, also acknowledges the scale of the electoral setback. He believes voters felt unheard and that public services were not improving quickly enough. According to him, Labour also gave the impression of taking their electoral support for granted. A particularly harsh assessment for a party that historically dominated Welsh political life.

An independent analysis, conducted by Professor Anand Menon for the consultancy Public First, is to be presented at the conference. This work aims to identify the reasons for Labour’s collapse and the necessary changes to regain voters’ trust. The rise of Plaid Cymru and Reform UK illustrates a profound political realignment in which Labour can no longer rely on its traditional dominance.

Andy Burnham wants to strengthen local authorities’ powers

To respond to this crisis, Andy Burnham wishes to go further in decentralization. The Prime Minister considers that the transfer of powers from London to Cardiff, initiated from 1999, should not be an end in itself. He now advocates a greater redistribution of responsibilities to cities, regions, and local communities so that residents can participate more in decisions affecting their daily lives.

This proposal nevertheless raises reservations. Plaid Cymru criticizes the British government for not going far enough in funding rail infrastructure and transferring certain powers to Wales. The nationalist party believes that the Prime Minister’s statements must be followed by precise financial and institutional commitments. For Andy Burnham, the challenge is therefore to convince that this new direction will not be limited to a change in rhetoric.

The Welsh Labour crisis also represents a national issue for the British Prime Minister. While his government seeks to revive the economy and strengthen local powers, the May defeat recalls the difficulties faced by parties long established in power. Labour’s ability to regain a central role in Welsh political life will notably depend on their response to concerns about public services, investments, and living standards.

The Llandudno conference thus appears as a first step in rebuilding the Labour Party in Wales. Between self-criticism, institutional reform, and the desire to win back voters, Andy Burnham attempts to give new direction to a deeply weakened party. But after nearly thirty years of regional power, Labour will now have to demonstrate, from the benches of the Welsh opposition, that they have truly understood the reasons for their defeat.