A large-scale police operation conducted across 14 countries led to the arrest of 354 individuals suspected of involvement in criminal networks active on the dark web. Named « TorNado, » this Europol-coordinated offensive also resulted in the seizure of nearly 5.7 tons of narcotics, hundreds of weapons, and over 200 million euros in criminal assets. France is among the countries involved, with 23 arrests.

European and American authorities revealed on Thursday, November 12, the results of a major international operation against organized crime on the Internet. Conducted between May 2025 and October 2026, the « TorNado » operation mobilized law enforcement from 14 countries, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. Investigators targeted sellers and buyers operating on several major clandestine dark web platforms, used notably to trade narcotics, weapons, and other illicit products.

In total, 354 people were arrested as part of this mobilization. The United States accounts for the highest number of arrests, with 132 suspects detained, followed by the United Kingdom (59), Hungary (45), Germany (41), and France (23). The investigations also led to hundreds of searches and the identification of numerous accounts used to conduct illegal transactions. The investigators’ goal was notably to uncover the true identities of individuals who believed they could hide their activities behind the anonymity of clandestine networks.

Nearly six tons of drugs and 209 weapons seized

The seizures made during the operation demonstrate the scale of the traffics involved. In Europe, authorities recovered approximately 950 kilograms of narcotics, including amphetamines, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, and cannabis. In France, investigators notably seized 50 kilograms of cannabis. Over one million prescription-only pills were also discovered during the European investigations.

In the United States, law enforcement seized more than 4.8 tons of illicit drugs, as well as 152 firearms. Overall, the operation resulted in the seizure of 209 weapons and over 234 million dollars in cash and cryptocurrencies, equivalent to more than 200 million euros. Investigators also discovered 38 presses used to manufacture pills. Among the intercepted substances were fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, whose circulation represents a major public health challenge in North America.

Europol targets major clandestine platforms

The « TorNado » operation is part of ongoing international offensives against illegal dark web markets. Investigators notably exploited information gathered after dismantling platforms such as Archetyp, Bohemia, Nemesis, Kingdom, and Tor2Door. These sites allowed sellers and buyers to connect while using tools designed to conceal their identities. Transactions were frequently conducted using cryptocurrencies, while goods were shipped via traditional postal channels.

To identify suspects, specialized services cross-referenced intelligence from multiple national investigations and analyzed digital traces left by transactions. Europol notably deployed its teams responsible for IT analysis and blockchain operation traceability. Cooperation between countries enabled linking digital identities to real individuals and reconstructing certain financial circuits. These methods played a central role in identifying sellers operating simultaneously on multiple platforms.

Criminal networks capable of rapid reconstitution

Despite the scale of the arrests, authorities acknowledge that clandestine markets remain difficult to eradicate permanently. When a platform is dismantled, its users can quickly migrate to other digital spaces, sometimes more specialized or better protected. Police services also observe increasing use of encrypted messaging and direct sales channels, complicating trafficker identification.

For Europol, this operation nonetheless demonstrates the effectiveness of international cooperation against criminal networks that transcend national borders. Investigations continue in several countries to identify other suspects and determine the extent of discovered activities. Those arrested remain presumed innocent until proven guilty by the judiciary. Beyond the spectacular seizures, « TorNado » especially illustrates the evolution of the fight against drug trafficking, now conducted both on the ground and within the digital infrastructures used by criminal organizations.