Health Surveillance: Nine European Countries to Test Epi+ from June 2027, Excluding France

Europe is preparing a new tool to improve the detection of health threats. Named Epi+, this multilingual platform aims to enable authorities to more quickly identify signals that may indicate an epidemic. Nine countries will participate in an initial experimental phase in June 2027, but France is not among the states selected for this launch.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is continuing the development of a new system designed to strengthen health surveillance across the continent. Presented on November 11, 2026, Epi+ is intended to facilitate the identification, analysis, and monitoring of events that may pose a threat to public health. Unlike systems primarily based on official disease reports, this platform will allow examination of a broader range of information to detect unusual situations more rapidly.

The project is currently entering an operational preparation phase. Around forty epidemiologists and technical experts are participating in training organized in Rome by the ECDC and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the Italian public health institute. The World Health Organization and the HISP program of the University of Oslo are also among the associated partners. The goal is to familiarize specialists with the platform’s operation before its trial in several European countries.

Nine countries selected for initial experimentation

The first deployment phase, scheduled for June 2027, will involve Croatia, Greece, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Portugal, Norway, and Slovenia. These nine countries, members of the European Union or the European Economic Area, will be the first to test the system within their national health surveillance frameworks. This step aims to evaluate the platform’s capabilities and its adaptation to different public health organizations.

France is not included in this initial selection. However, this absence does not mean that French authorities have refused to participate in the project or that they will be permanently excluded. The ECDC has not communicated any schedule regarding a possible deployment in France. For now, the announced trial remains limited to the nine selected countries, without a general obligation imposed on other European states.

Detecting early signals before a potential epidemic

Epi+ operates on an approach called “event-based surveillance.” This involves examining various sources of information that may reveal an unusual health situation. These can include reports made by health professionals, unexplained clusters of sick individuals, or information disseminated through the media. These elements may constitute warning signals requiring further analysis.

However, the platform should not be confused with a system capable of automatically confirming the emergence of an epidemic. The information collected must be verified by competent authorities and, when necessary, supplemented by epidemiological investigations or laboratory analyses. Epi+ should also be able to operate alongside EpiPulse, the European system already used to share information on health threats. This complementarity aims to improve the flow of alerts between national administrations and European institutions.

A European tool designed to strengthen health coordination

Technically, Epi+ relies on DHIS2, an open-source software platform used in public health. Its architecture allows national authorities to adapt certain features to their needs and procedures. The tool is intended to handle various types of health threats, without being limited to a specific disease. Its multilingual nature should also facilitate use across multiple countries and promote exchanges between specialized teams.

This new initiative is part of efforts to improve European preparedness for health crises. Past experiences have notably shown the importance of rapid and reliable information flow when an infectious threat emerges. The success of Epi+ will nevertheless depend on the quality of reports, available technical resources, and the authorities’ capacity to verify alerts. The pilot phase in June 2027 will thus be an important first step before considering a possible extension of the system to other European countries, including France.