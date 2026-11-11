Hassen Chalghoumi brings together 50 Muslim leaders in Brussels to take the offensive against Islamism

Imam Hassen Chalghoumi is organizing on November 12 and 13, 2026, a gathering of European Muslim leaders in Brussels. The program includes: a conference at the European Parliament dedicated to political Islamism, exchanges with several elected officials and religious representatives, as well as a tribute to terrorism victims. The stated goal is to develop concrete proposals against radicalization and separatism.

Imam Hassen Chalghoumi aims to mobilize European Muslim leaders against political Islamism. As President of the Conference of European Imams, he will bring together on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13 in Brussels about fifty Muslim worship representatives from several countries. This meeting, organized around the theme « Democracies facing Islamism: awaken, resist, rebuild, » intends to defend a practice of Islam compatible with democratic values and encourage a collective stance against extremist movements. The gathering also plans several exchanges with European political leaders.

Known for his positions against Islamist terrorism and antisemitism, Hassen Chalghoumi has defended interfaith dialogue for several years. This time, the imam wishes to go beyond statements of principle by involving Muslim leaders in a reflection on ways to prevent radicalization. The organizers particularly want to address the influence of political Islamism, separatism phenomena, and the difficulties faced by European institutions in responding to these challenges. This approach also aims to distinguish religious practice from political projects seeking to impose their views on society as a whole.

European elected officials united around the fight against Islamism

The main event will take place on Thursday, November 12 at the European Parliament, with the participation of French MEP Céline Imart. Two roundtables are planned to examine the consequences of radicalization on European societies and possible responses to political Islamism. Among the announced speakers are MEPs Nicolas Bay, Stefano Cavedagna, and Tomáš Zdechovský, as well as French deputy Constance Le Grip. Investigative journalist Claude Moniquet will also participate in the discussions. The issue of the Muslim Brotherhood will notably be addressed during this meeting.

The conference will also bring together several religious representatives, including Rabbi Avi Tawil, José Luis Bazan, Catholic representative, and Imam Ahmet Turhalli, president of the Islamic Community of Kurdistan. The organizers thus intend to involve different faiths in a reflection on preventing extremism and defending fundamental freedoms. This interreligious dimension is one of the gathering’s axes, which should also allow participants to exchange on initiatives likely to strengthen social cohesion. For Hassen Chalghoumi, Muslim leaders have a role to play in this mobilization alongside public institutions.

A White Paper and tributes to terrorism victims

Participants plan to prepare a White Paper containing proposals intended for European institutions and member state governments. This document should notably address the prevention of radicalization and the promotion of an Islam respectful of democratic principles. The Conference of European Imams also wishes to extend this initiative in several countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, and the Netherlands. While general orientations have been announced, the precise content of the recommendations remains to be defined. Their impact will notably depend on their possible consideration by the relevant political leaders.

The program finally includes several symbolic events. On Thursday evening, a « Dinner of Peace » will be organized at the Great Synagogue of Brussels. The next day, participants will pay tribute to the victims of the March 22, 2016 attacks at the Maelbeek metro station, then to those of the May 24, 2014 attack at the Jewish Museum of Belgium. By combining political discussions, interreligious dialogue, and commemorations, Hassen Chalghoumi wishes to give a European dimension to his commitment against Islamism. The gathering must now demonstrate its ability to lead to concrete proposals beyond speeches and declarations of intent.