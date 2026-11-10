CNews: Petition Demanding Channel Closure Rejected in National Assembly by 28 to 25 Votes

This is a setback for supporters of closing CNews. Gathered this Tuesday, November 10, the deputies of the National Assembly’s Committee on Cultural Affairs and Education decided to dismiss the petition demanding the “removal” of the Bolloré group’s news channel. The vote, particularly close, ended with 28 votes in favor of dismissal against 25 opposed. A decision made despite more than one million signatures collected on the official Palais-Bourbon platform. Alexandre Portier, Les Républicains deputy and committee president, had proposed not to follow up on this request, considering that it was not up to parliamentarians to rule on the existence of a television channel based on its editorial line.

The exchanges were particularly tense among the different political groups. On the left, several deputies defended the need to examine the alleged breaches by CNews. The La France Insoumise member Aymeric Caron called for a debate dedicated to the channel’s compliance with Arcom obligations, while socialist Arthur Delaporte insisted on the accusations of racism made by the signatories. Sophie Taillé-Polian, Green Party deputy, urged her colleagues to hear the message of the mobilized citizens. On the right, RN deputy Caroline Parmentier denounced an attempt at censorship. Charles Alloncle, representative of the UDR, also contested the appropriateness of dedicating parliamentary work to a request to close a media outlet watched by many French people.

Alexandre Portier defends freedom of expression and proposes another debate

The committee president recalled the limits of Parliament’s powers. “We are not Arcom, we are not the judiciary,” emphasized Alexandre Portier, refusing that deputies substitute themselves for the authorities responsible for enforcing audiovisual regulations. The LR elected official now wishes for the Assembly to organize a broader debate on the future of the press, freedom of expression, pluralism, foreign interference, and the influence of social networks. This proposal received support from several parliamentarians from the center and right, who consider that a discussion on public freedoms should not turn into a trial of a particular channel. The left, for its part, defends the need to effectively control broadcasters’ compliance with their obligations.

The dismissal ends the examination of this petition in committee but does not exclude the organization of a parliamentary discussion on the media. It will now be up to the Conference of Presidents of the National Assembly to decide whether the broader debate proposed by Alexandre Portier should be placed on the Hemicycle’s agenda. CNews can therefore continue its activities normally, as it could have done even if the petition had been examined: only the audiovisual regulator has, under the conditions provided by law, the power to withdraw a broadcasting authorization. Beyond this legal distinction, Tuesday’s vote marks a disagreement on Parliament’s role in media regulation. The channel remains subject to the same obligations as its competitors, but the petition explicitly requesting its disappearance will not continue its parliamentary course.