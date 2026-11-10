CNews: over 1.06 million signatures, deputies decide this Tuesday, UDR denounces a "temptation of censorship"

The parliamentary fate of the petition demanding the closure of CNews is decided this Tuesday, November 10. Just hours before its review by the Cultural Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, the text had already gathered over 1.06 million signatures on the official Palais-Bourbon platform. Deputies are to meet at 1 p.m. to decide whether to dismiss the petition or continue its examination. But even before this meeting, the controversy has flared up again. Invited to RTL this morning, Charles Alloncle, UDR deputy from Hérault and spokesperson for Marine Le Pen, denounced a « rather baroque » initiative, accusing Jean-Luc Mélenchon and part of the radical left of wanting to impose a logic of censorship against the Bolloré group channel.

For Charles Alloncle, parliamentarians are about to devote time to a matter that is not within their competence. « It is not the National Assembly that decides the closure or opening of a channel, it is Arcom, » the deputy reminded. He believes that budget difficulties, social anger, and recent weeks’ violence should be more immediate priorities. « Cutting the microphone to Laurence Ferrari, Pascal Praud, or Christine Kelly, I am not sure that is the priority the French are demanding, » he said. The elected official also denounces a « temptation of censorship » which he attributes to the radical left, in a context where Jean-Luc Mélenchon recently attacked media owned by Vincent Bolloré during his Bourget rally.

Alexandre Portier faces a particularly sensitive vote

The president of the Cultural Affairs Committee, Alexandre Portier, was appointed rapporteur of the petition submitted in June by Lucas Massoni. The LR deputy plans to dedicate any parliamentary debate to broader issues: freedom of expression, pluralism, audiovisual regulation, and the circulation of information on social networks. On the left, several parliamentarians want the examination to focus instead on the alleged failings of CNews and the sanctions imposed by the regulator. Petition promoters consider these elements justify reflection on maintaining its broadcasting authorization. The disagreement thus concerns both editorial freedom and the legal obligations imposed on television channels.

However, Tuesday’s vote will not lead to any closure of CNews, regardless of the outcome. The committee can decide to examine the petition or dismiss it, while the Conference of Presidents has the possibility to organize a debate in the Hemicycle under certain conditions. The withdrawal of a broadcasting authorization falls under Arcom and the procedures provided by law.