This is a new setback for the government and a victory for Canal+. On Monday, MPs rejected, by 45 votes to 15, the proposal to double the VAT on pay-TV subscriptions as part of the 2027 budget review. The measure, which planned to raise the rate from 10% to 20%, had sparked strong opposition from the broadcasting group, which threatened to raise prices, cut jobs, and reduce investments in French cinema and sports.

A large majority of MPs block the VAT increase

The government suffered another defeat at the National Assembly on Monday. More than 20 amendments aiming to remove Article 16 of the 2027 finance bill were submitted by MPs from various political groups, from the National Rally to the Communists, including Socialists, Renaissance, and the right.

These amendments were adopted by 45 votes to 15, thus preventing at this stage the removal of the reduced VAT rate applicable to pay-TV services.

This decision confirms the first vote against the government, which took place on October 9 in the finance committee. MPs had already adopted several amendments maintaining the VAT at 10%, but this decision still needed confirmation in the plenary session.

With Monday’s vote, the National Assembly has taken another step in favor of maintaining the current tax regime. However, the vote does not constitute the final adoption of the 2027 budget, which must still continue its parliamentary process.

Canal+ had threatened to raise prices and cut jobs

From the presentation of the government project on October 1, Canal+ strongly protested against this tax change. The group led by Maxime Saada estimated that the reform could have a negative impact of 200 million euros per year on its revenue and operating margin.

In a statement, Canal+ denounced a “incoherent and inconsistent proposal from the Government” as well as a “direct attack on Canal+’s activities in France”.

The group quickly announced that it could not absorb alone the financial consequences of this reform. It mentioned a price increase for subscriptions, job cuts, and a reduction in its investments in audiovisual creation, cinema, and sports.

Canal+ even warned its subscribers by email that a VAT increase would be passed on to their bills. Its general subscription terms were also modified to anticipate the consequences of a possible rate change.

The increase from 10% to 20% would have represented, with unchanged pre-tax prices, a 9.1% rise in the total amount for fully concerned services. For a monthly subscription of 30 euros fully subject to the reduced rate, the bill could have reached 32.73 euros, nearly 33 euros more per year.

The government defended a reform generating 400 million euros

The Minister of Public Action and Accounts, David Amiel, defended the government project before MPs. According to him, removing the reduced rate was expected to generate an additional 400 million euros in tax revenue for the state.

The government justified this measure by the need to harmonize taxation of different audiovisual offers. Currently, pay-TV channels broadcasting live programs can benefit from a 10% VAT, while video-on-demand platforms like Netflix are subject to the standard 20% rate.

For David Amiel, the preferential tax regime for pay-TV corresponded to a “different era”, prior to the massive development of streaming platforms. The minister defended removing what he considers a “tax loophole”.

This justification did not convince a majority of MPs participating in the vote.

Political tensions around Canal+ and Vincent Bolloré

During the debates, several parliamentarians questioned the government about the motivations behind its reform, some suspecting a measure indirectly targeting Canal+, whose reference shareholder is Vincent Bolloré, also owner of CNews.

National Rally MP Jean-Philippe Tanguy denounced “the hostility” of the government towards “a certain media group”.

He directly challenged the minister: “Why this year, just months before the presidential election, did you decide to change a tax directive that targets only one company?”

The Green MP Arnaud Bonnet, for his part, defended maintaining the reduced rate so as not to “increase subscribers’ bills or weaken cultural creation”.

He also criticized CNews, stating: “We could also shut down Mr. Bolloré’s racist propaganda factory CNews, that should be a priority rather than tackling” this reform.

On the right, Corentin Le Fur reiterated his opposition to tax increases. He also warned about possible consequences of this tax hike for French football, especially for the Ligue 1+ channel, whose revenues help finance professional clubs.

French cinema and sports avoid immediate financial threat

The VAT doubling had also caused strong concern in the film industry. Canal+ remains one of the main financiers of French cinema, with particularly significant investment commitments.

The group notably signed an agreement providing for 980 million euros of investments in French and European works between 2028 and 2032, or 196 million euros per year.

Faced with the government project, Maxime Saada warned that it could considerably reduce these funds, even mentioning “perhaps three-quarters fewer films”.

More than 170 filmmakers had also signed an op-ed to alert about the possible consequences of this new tax on French film production.

Professional sports were also concerned, notably rugby and football. Pay broadcasters play an essential role in financing competitions through audiovisual rights paid to leagues and clubs.

The rejection of the VAT increase temporarily removes these consequences, subject to the final adoption of the budget.

A parliamentary victory that still needs confirmation

Monday’s vote marks an important step for Canal+ and other affected operators, as MPs removed in public session the provision that would have doubled their VAT.

The text must still continue its parliamentary review, notably in the Senate. The maintenance of the reduced 10% rate will only be definitively secured once the 2027 finance law is adopted and promulgated.

Meanwhile, Canal+ subscribers are not affected by a VAT increase linked to the project rejected this Monday. The 10% rate remains applicable to services currently benefiting from this regime.