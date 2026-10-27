The European Commission is preparing to unveil a major reform of Frontex’s mandate, which would allow the border agency to organize the return of migrants between third countries, well before they reach European shores.

This is a profound transformation of Frontex’s role that Brussels is about to formalize. According to several European officials who requested anonymity, the European Commission is set to present on Tuesday a reform granting the border agency extended operational powers beyond the Union’s borders. Vice-President for Security, Henna Virkkunen, and the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Magnus Brunner, are expected to detail the outlines following the weekly College meeting.

Until now, Frontex agents could assist national authorities in returning irregular migrants from Member States to their countries of origin and patrol the bloc’s external borders. From now on, the Warsaw-based agency would be authorized to support governments of third countries, notably in North Africa, to organize the transfer of Central African nationals to their countries of origin, even before these individuals attempt the crossing to Europe. “The more people you return before [qu’elles arrivent en Europe], the fewer you have to return afterward,” summarized a European official.

The reform also provides that Frontex agents may participate in expulsion operations from return centers that EU countries are now authorized to establish in third countries. Five European governments are currently negotiating the opening of a first center of this type, expected to become operational by 2027. These facilities are intended to host people whose asylum requests or right to stay in the Union have been rejected, while awaiting their return to their countries of origin. Frontex’s involvement in the logistics of these final transfers could prove decisive.

This extension of competencies is already drawing sharp criticism. Josephine Solanki, a researcher at the Transnational Institute think tank, described Frontex as an “expulsion agency, operating increasingly far from the true border of the European Union.” Several non-governmental organizations demand that any mandate expansion be accompanied by strengthened oversight mechanisms, arguing that the agency has already been implicated in fundamental rights violations during its operations in Europe.

Any cooperation with a third country will require a specific bilateral agreement, modeled on conventions already concluded with Albania, Serbia, or North Macedonia. These texts authorize the deployment of Frontex agents for defined missions, including joint operations at borders. Negotiations are underway with Senegal, where a Frontex liaison officer has also covered Mauritania and Gambia since 2023.

The reform also includes the creation of a rapid reaction force, deployable in case of a sudden and massive influx of migrants, as well as a unit tasked with monitoring social networks to anticipate large-scale migratory movements. This measure notably responds to the events of last July, when some 90,000 people forced their way across the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Budget-wise, Frontex is expected to receive €12 billion under the next seven-year EU budget, double the previous allocation.