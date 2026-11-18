The future post-Brexit arrangement allowing young Britons and Europeans to travel, work, or study on both sides of the Channel is not expected to come fully into effect before 2030, according to exclusive information. This delay dampens the hopes of those who anticipated implementation as early as next year.

The EU-UK summit scheduled for Friday is expected to result in a principle agreement on a new youth mobility program, but its full implementation may not occur before 2030. The most complex elements of the text, notably the provisions related to the agri-food agreement, are likely to be postponed by an additional six months.

This timeline is a disappointment for nationals under 30 on both sides of the Channel, who hoped to quickly benefit from new facilities to settle, work, or pursue studies in partner countries. Since Brexit, these opportunities have been significantly reduced compared to the freedom of movement that prevailed within the European Union.

The agreement expected on Friday would therefore only be a preliminary step, allowing both parties time to finalize the technical and legal details of the arrangement. The exact nature of the sticking points has not been specified, but negotiations concerning agri-food issues are among the dossiers considered the most delicate to resolve.