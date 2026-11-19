The Danish Parliament is set to vote this Thursday, November 19, on a security agreement concluded with the United States and Greenland. The text notably provides for the installation of two new American military bases and the deployment of equipment related to the « Golden Dome » missile defense project. A strategic decision that comes after several months of tensions surrounding Donald Trump’s ambitions for this autonomous territory.

Greenland once again finds itself at the center of relations between Copenhagen and Washington. Danish lawmakers are called to ratify a security agreement negotiated with the United States and Greenlandic authorities, intended to regulate the strengthening of the American military presence on the island. Signed in September 2026, this text comes in a particularly sensitive diplomatic context, following repeated statements by American President Donald Trump regarding the future of the territory. Located between North America and Europe, Greenland occupies a major strategic position in the Arctic, a region where military, economic, and geopolitical stakes are growing in importance. The agreement aims to strengthen American defense capabilities while preserving the political and institutional framework of the territory, which benefits from broad autonomy within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The arrangement notably includes the creation of two new American military bases and the installation of equipment associated with the « Golden Dome » project, the missile defense system advocated by Donald Trump. The American objective is to improve detection and interception capabilities against threats that could cross polar regions. Greenland is of particular interest due to its geographic position on potential missile trajectories between Eurasia and North America. The United States already has a military presence on the territory, notably at the Pituffik space base, formerly known as Thule. The new agreement is intended to expand this cooperation and provide more resources to American forces in a region where Russia and China are attracting increasing attention from Western powers.

A Strategic Compromise After Tensions with Washington

The negotiation of this agreement was marked by statements from the American president about control of Greenland. Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in this territory, even mentioning the possibility of taking control by force. These positions caused strong diplomatic tensions with Denmark and Greenlandic officials, who reaffirmed their commitment to the inhabitants’ right to decide their future. The compromise reached in September thus appears as an attempt to address American security concerns without changing the political status of the territory. The Greenlandic Parliament has already approved the agreement during November. Danish ratification constitutes one of the final steps necessary for its entry into force.

However, Greenland’s importance goes beyond military issues alone. The territory has significant mineral resources and occupies a central place in new economic prospects opened by changes in the Arctic environment. Navigation possibilities, access to raw materials, and maritime space surveillance reinforce its strategic interest. For Copenhagen, the challenge is to maintain a close defense relationship with Washington while guaranteeing respect for Greenlandic autonomy. For local authorities, the question of sovereignty remains essential, as debates about possible independence continue in the island’s political life. If the Danish Parliament definitively approves the text, it can come into effect after the completion of the final diplomatic formalities. Greenland would then host a strengthened American military presence without its institutional status being officially modified.