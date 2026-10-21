EU Adopts New Arctic Strategy Focused on Security Against Moscow and Beijing

Brussels presented on Tuesday a revised Arctic strategy that places the defense of European interests at the forefront, acknowledging that multilateral cooperation is no longer sufficient to guarantee the stability of a region now at the heart of great power rivalries.

The Arctic is no longer what it used to be. Accelerated ice melt has opened new trade routes, made natural resources previously buried under the ice sheet accessible, and transformed the region into a strategic competition ground between global powers. It is in this context that the European Union presented, on Tuesday, October 20, a deeply revised Arctic strategy, five years after the previous version adopted in 2021.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, stated the diagnosis bluntly: “Since our previous Arctic strategy in 2021, we are facing a much more hostile security environment. The Arctic is no longer isolated from global geopolitical tensions.” The text marks a major conceptual shift: Brussels no longer considers the region as a mere space for international cooperation, but as a full strategic neighborhood where the defense of European interests must prevail.

The break with the previous doctrine is explicitly formulated in the document: “multilateral cooperation remains essential, but it can no longer be the sole foundation of the European Union’s Arctic approach.” This formulation reflects an awareness that the rules of the game have changed, under the combined pressure of Russia and China.

Moscow has reopened military bases inherited from the Soviet era and is conducting weapons tests in the region. Beijing, for its part, is increasing investments in Arctic ports, minerals, and critical infrastructure, under the banner of its “Polar Silk Road.” “China’s strategic ambitions in the High North are strengthening,” noted Kaja Kallas, calling for careful examination of these financial commitments. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed the need to act in the face of sovereignty and territorial integrity principles that “can no longer be taken for granted.”

A third factor influenced this recalibration: the United States itself. The ambition expressed by President Donald Trump to annex Greenland, which ultimately led to an agreement with Denmark and the autonomous territory, prompted Brussels to reconsider its assumptions about the stability of its northern flank, including among its traditional partners.

On the military front, the strategy plans to strengthen cooperation with NATO to improve troop mobility logistics, aiming for “rapid and large-scale deployment” in the region if necessary, as well as enhancing transport links between the European Arctic and the Baltic Sea. The EU also intends to develop its icebreaker fleet and launch a pilot satellite surveillance project. A new partnership framework, called “Northern Neighborhood,” will regularly bring together Norway, Iceland, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States around the region’s common challenges.

Maritime security constitutes another priority area. Brussels plans to create a center dedicated to information sharing with its partners, covering notably the monitoring of the Russian ghost fleet, detection of illegal fishing, and pollution surveillance. This initiative takes place in a context of increased hybrid threats: operations targeting submarine cables have been attributed to Russia, including a recent attempt to neutralize the link between mainland Norway and the Svalbard archipelago, disrupted by a joint NATO operation.

On the energy issue, Brussels maintains its 2021 line: no hydrocarbon drilling in the Arctic, no purchases of oil or gas from new projects in the region. “Oil, coal, and gas must remain in the ground,” reaffirmed Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen. However, the mention of a formal moratorium, which had sparked opposition from Norway, was softened in the final version of the text. Conversely, the Commission is betting on Arctic renewable energies—wind, hydroelectricity, geothermal, and hydrogen—to strengthen European energy security.

Digital connectivity is also among the priorities. The EU intends to diversify its submarine cable network through the Far North Fibre project, which would connect Europe, Greenland, and Canada to East Asian countries, offering a backup data route for the continent while serving isolated indigenous communities.

Finally, critical raw materials represent a central issue, notably in Greenland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, where deposits of rare earths, graphite, and lithium are deemed essential for the energy transition and the European defense industry. Accelerated authorization procedures and facilitated access to financing are planned for strategic projects. The strategy specifies, however, that the EU will oppose deep-sea mining as long as risks to abyssal ecosystems have not been scientifically assessed.