British households could face another significant increase in their gas and electricity bills at the start of 2027. According to the latest forecasts from the specialist firm Cornwall Insight, the price cap applicable to a typical household could rise by 26% from January, representing an additional £443 annually. This is a concerning prospect as inflation rises again and international tensions weigh on energy markets.

The cost of energy could once again heavily impact the budgets of British households. According to estimates published on Wednesday, November 18 by Cornwall Insight, the price cap set for consumers in Great Britain could reach £2,166 per year from January 1, 2027, compared to the current £1,723 for a household with typical consumption. This increase would represent a rise of £443, or about 26%. At this stage, this is a forecast and not a final decision. The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, is due to announce on November 25 the official level of the cap applicable between January and March 2027. The actual bills paid will depend on each household’s consumption, as the scheme limits unit rates and certain fixed charges rather than the total amount spent.

This anticipated increase is partly explained by tensions on international gas markets. The worsening conflict in the Middle East has contributed to increased concerns about energy supply, while European storage levels also raise worries ahead of winter. Wholesale prices have risen over recent weeks, leading Cornwall Insight to revise its estimates. At the end of September, the firm anticipated an increase of about 16%, bringing the cap to £1,999 per year. The new projection is therefore significantly higher. This development comes at a time when households are using heating more, making any tariff increase particularly sensitive for low-income households.

New Pressure on British Purchasing Power

The prospect of rising energy bills comes amid an already difficult economic context. The latest official data show a renewed acceleration of inflation in the UK, which reduces the financial margins of many consumers. Spending on food, housing, and transport continues to weigh on budgets. A significant increase in gas and electricity tariffs could force some households to cut other expenses or dip into their savings. Associations involved in combating energy poverty particularly fear the consequences for the elderly, low-income families, and residents of poorly insulated homes. The issue of public aid for consumers could thus return to the forefront of political discussions.

The UK government could face new calls for support if the forecasts are confirmed. Several aid schemes already exist for certain categories of households, but their scope and funding are regularly debated. Ofgem’s decisions will be especially awaited, as they will precisely determine the evolution of regulated tariffs for the first quarter of 2027. Consumers with fixed-price contracts will not necessarily be affected in the same way by the new caps. For others, the extent of the increase will directly depend on their consumption. This situation highlights the strong sensitivity of the UK energy market to international developments and underscores the ongoing difficulties faced by public authorities in sustainably protecting households against energy price fluctuations.