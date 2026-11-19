Running a marathon without ever leaving a furniture store: this is the unusual challenge awaiting 100 participants on December 13 in Croydon, south London. For six hours, runners will have to cover the 42.195 kilometers of the race through the aisles, inclined moving walkways, and checkout areas of IKEA. A race as original as it is demanding, with a medal to assemble yourself and a charitable dimension supporting the fight against inadequate housing.

Regular IKEA visitors know the long walks through kitchens, living rooms, and furnished bedrooms. But on December 13, the aisles of the Croydon store, south London, will host a very different activity. One hundred runners will start a true marathon, with an official distance of 42.195 kilometers to be covered entirely inside the store. The start will be at 6 p.m., with a finish expected no later than midnight. Participants will therefore have six hours to complete their race, in an environment usually reserved for buying furniture and home accessories. The event has already generated strong interest as all available spots have been booked. Organizers promise an experience that breaks traditional running norms without reducing the physical demands of a marathon.

The course will take runners through different store areas, requiring participants to cross aisles, use inclined moving walkways, and pass through checkout zones. A particularly unusual setup for an endurance event, which is generally held on roads or large outdoor spaces. Runners will have to manage changes in direction and the peculiarities of the interior layout. Unlike major urban marathons where participants cross entire neighborhoods and benefit from long straight stretches, this race will take place in a closed space, among furniture and decorative objects. The challenge will therefore not only be the distance but also the ability to maintain a steady pace despite an unconventional environment. The organization will need to ensure participant safety and smooth flow throughout the event.

Medals to assemble yourself and Swedish refreshments

The originality of the event will not stop at the finish line. True to IKEA’s universe and its famous flat-pack furniture, each runner who completes the marathon will receive a t-shirt and a medal they will have to assemble themselves. A humorous nod to the Swedish brand’s identity, whose assembly instructions and products to be put together have become iconic. The refreshments may also include culinary specialties associated with the brand. Among the options considered are traditional Swedish meatballs and lingonberry sandwiches. These proposals are still under review but illustrate the desire to turn this sporting event into an experience fully inspired by the IKEA universe. For participants, the race promises to combine physical effort, humor, and discovery of a familiar place from a completely different perspective.

Beyond its spectacular nature, this marathon also pursues a solidarity goal. Sixteen percent of the proceeds will be donated to Shelter, a British charity engaged in fighting inadequate housing and supporting people facing housing access difficulties. This partnership gives a special dimension to an event organized in a store specialized in home furnishing. In the UK, the housing crisis is a major social issue, notably due to high rent costs and difficulties many households face in accessing stable housing. By associating an original sporting event with a charitable cause, organizers aim to raise awareness of this issue while offering an unusual experience to running enthusiasts. The success of registrations already shows the interest generated by the concept. Now it is up to the hundred participants to take on the challenge: to cover the iconic marathon distance without leaving the aisles of a furniture store, before leaving with a medal they will have to assemble one last time with their own hands.