British Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to make youth employment a priority for his government. Nearly one million Britons aged 16 to 24 are currently neither employed, nor in education, nor in training. In an op-ed published in The Times, he argues that the country must invest more in the « success » of this generation rather than sustainably funding their detachment from the labor market.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, about 39% of these young people are unemployed and 61% are considered economically inactive. The number of 18-24 year olds receiving unemployment-related benefits has reached 331,000, nearly twice as many as in 2016, although it remains below the peaks observed after the 2008 financial crisis and during the pandemic.

Andy Burnham considers this situation to reflect « a generation being denied the opportunity to move forward in life ». He points to several causes: the lasting effects of the health crisis, the impact of social networks on confidence and sense of belonging, an education system he deems too focused on university, and a labor market offering too few opportunities. The government is set to present this week a plan providing 22,400 apprenticeship places per year in sectors such as accounting, law, or consulting, to which must be added 40,000 placements in construction. The reform should also change the logic of social assistance: benefits would remain a safety net, but support toward employment would become the priority.

The government wants to redirect social assistance toward employment

The upcoming report on youth and work, expected next month, could go further. Its author, former Health Minister Alan Milburn, advocates transferring part of social spending toward employment support. He states that the state currently spends much more on paying benefits to young people than on helping them find work. Burnham nevertheless assures that « the safety net will always be there for those who cannot work », but believes the state must do everything possible to enable those who can to return to activity. This direction will be closely watched as the government is due to present its first budget on October 28 and some Labour MPs had already opposed previous attempts to reduce benefits.

The Conservative opposition, however, contests the government’s strategy. Julia Lopez, shadow Secretary of State for Business and Trade, accuses Labour of worsening the situation by increasing taxes and regulations on businesses, which she says makes hiring more difficult. The Conservatives propose reducing social spending by £36 billion per year (€41.4 billion per year). The debate now concerns both youth employment and the British social protection model: the government wants to shift some resources toward training and integration, while the opposition favors a broader reduction in benefit spending.