A Ukrainian singer committed against the war, a concert awaited at the Zénith in Paris, technical failures since the morning, an audience sent home, and an artist breaking down in tears on stage. On Sunday, November 22, Svetlana Loboda’s show turned into a fiasco. But the day after this cancellation, another scandal emerges: the silence of the French media. While the incident is already reported abroad, no journalistic coverage of this event appears in the main French national media.

A concert at the Zénith in Paris canceled under scandalous conditions

This Sunday, Svetlana Loboda was scheduled to perform at the Zénith Paris – La Villette at 8 p.m., as part of her ICON tour. The Ukrainian singer, opposed to the Russian invasion of her country, was to present an ambitious production, bringing together Latvian musicians, Ukrainian dancers, lighting effects, and choreography.

But the spectators did not attend any concert. Instead, they saw an artist in casual attire, visibly upset, who personally came to announce the cancellation of the show. Facing her audience, she explained: “I apologize. We can’t even open the curtain, it doesn’t work.”

The continuation of her statement confirmed the scale of the disaster: “Today, unfortunately, we cannot give the concert. Nothing works.”

An incomprehensible situation for the spectators who had bought their tickets, sometimes traveled a long way, and were already inside the venue.

Since the morning, everything was malfunctioning: how did it come to this?

The most damning aspect lies in the singer’s explanations. Contrary to what a last-minute cancellation might suggest, the technical problems were not discovered at the time of the show.

Loboda revealed that the difficulties had lasted for several hours: “What you just saw with the curtains is roughly what has been happening since this morning. We can’t fix the sound or the lights. We can’t dance, we can’t do anything.”

The singer also mentioned holes in the stage installations, without finishing her sentence. For a production relying on numerous choreographies and elaborate equipment, the inability to guarantee suitable technical conditions made the show unfeasible.

One question remains: how could an event prepared for months, scheduled in one of the capital’s main concert halls, fail so badly?

The concert was produced by Bravo Eventos SL. The exact origin of the failures and the responsibilities of the technical staff remain to be determined. The extent of the malfunctions reported by Loboda calls for precise explanations.

Spectators sent home even before the official announcement

Another particularly shocking element: while Loboda was speaking to those inside the hall, other spectators were already being asked to turn back outside.

The singer herself confirmed it: “I know there are still many people outside, but we decided to come and talk to you now because the concert organizers have already ordered those waiting outside to leave.”

The decision to cancel had therefore been made before the artist addressed her audience. On site, the singer found herself having to explain a situation she said she did not understand how it could have happened.

“This had never happened to me”: Loboda breaks down in tears

The emotion peaked when the singer admitted being completely overwhelmed. “Honestly, this is the first time I have encountered such a situation. It had never happened to me in my entire life. So I am a bit overwhelmed, forgive me,” she declared.

Several times, Loboda had to interrupt her speech, unable to hold back her tears. In the hall, her fans chanted her name and applauded her for a long time to show their support.

The artist then recalled her attachment to the French capital: “It pains me a lot because Paris is one of my favorite cities. I have many friends here and I am truly sorry things happened this way.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Svetlana Loboda has ceased her activities in Russia and supported Ukrainians affected by the war. While ICON was not officially announced as a peace concert, the artist’s commitment gives a particular dimension to this missed Parisian event.

The concert causes scandal abroad, but major French media remain silent!

This may be the other most astonishing aspect of this affair. The fiasco happened in Paris, in a venue known throughout Europe, before an audience attending the show of a Ukrainian singer of international renown. Yet, the day after this cancellation, the event seems almost nonexistent in the French media landscape.

In Ukraine, the cancellation and Loboda’s tears are already the subject of articles. In Russia as well, several media outlets have published reports on this scene that occurred in the French capital. But in the main French media, no news article dedicated to this incident could be identified during our check on Monday morning. A striking contrast. How to explain that an event taking place at the Zénith in Paris is reported abroad but practically ignored in the country where it happened?

Despite her distress, the singer wanted to reassure her spectators. She announced that her team would do everything possible to organize a new Parisian performance and that tickets would remain valid.

“We will try to do everything possible to find a new date. And of course, all your tickets will remain valid,” she assured, before specifying that people unable to attend the replacement concert would be refunded.

Loboda also promised to personally follow the situation with her team to ensure refunds are effectively made. No new date was confirmed on Monday morning.

Unlike other last-minute canceled concerts, no illness or unavailability of the artist is at fault here. It is the technical conditions of the performance that prevented it from taking place.

Before leaving the stage to the applause of her fans, Svetlana Loboda delivered a final message: “I really hope we will see each other again very soon and that we can organize this show properly and beautifully. Forgive me. Good evening.”