Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, 82, faces serious accusations. His own son claims to have discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of child pornography images among his personal belongings in the Philippines. The FBI has been alerted and investigations have been launched in that country. On Friday, October 23, the Duchess of Sussex responded publicly, revealing she had been informed of troubling accusations concerning her father as early as 2018, before her marriage to Prince Harry.

Thousands of Images Discovered in Thomas Markle’s Personal Belongings

It was Thomas Markle Jr., 60, Meghan Markle’s half-brother, who reported his father to the authorities. While examining personal belongings stored in a house in Cebu, Philippines, he claims to have found a significant amount of photographs and videos showing sexual abuse of minors.

The files were reportedly found in four large boxes containing, among other things, mobile phones, hard drives, video cassettes, personal documents, and family memorabilia. Thomas Markle Jr. says he sought the help of a computer technician to access some digital media. He mentions “hundreds, if not thousands” of images, some allegedly involving young girls around 10 or 11 years old.

Among the examined files were also professional documents of Thomas Markle and images of his daughter Meghan, notably during a United Nations appearance. These items were reportedly stored on the same media as the incriminated files.

FBI Alerted, Investigations Opened in the Philippines

On July 10, 2026, Thomas Markle Jr. reported his findings to the FBI, the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Pennsylvania police. He also submitted a sworn statement to Philippine authorities.

In the Philippines, a unit specialized in the protection of women and children was mobilized to examine the accusations. The four boxes containing the incriminated media are to undergo technical examinations to determine the nature of the files and their origin.

The FBI confirmed receiving the materials submitted by Thomas Markle Jr. An American investigation could also be opened, as Thomas Markle is a U.S. citizen. At this stage, no charges have been announced and the results of the computer analyses have not been made public.

Meghan Markle Reveals She Was Informed of Accusations as Early as 2018

The case takes on an additional dimension with Meghan Markle’s reaction. In a statement released this Friday, Prince Harry’s wife says she was informed, eight years ago, of concerning accusations regarding her father.

“I am deeply disturbed by the information revealed over the past 24 hours, and my thoughts are with all the children who may have been victims of these acts.”

The Duchess of Sussex specifies that a letter containing accusations against her father was sent in 2018 to the Metropolitan Police in London and to the services responsible for protecting the royal family. This letter was later communicated to her.

“This letter contained troubling and worrying accusations against my father, and I was assured that they were being investigated.”

Meghan Markle also explains that she kept her father at a distance from her two children, Archie and Lilibet, to protect them. She now states that this decision, long commented on in the British press, was directly related to her concerns about their safety.

“I hope it is now understood that, despite distortions by some media over the years, the distance I kept from my father and my decision not to allow him contact with our children had only one reason: to protect them.”

The Duchess wishes for justice to establish the facts and for child protection to remain the authorities’ priority.

Thomas Markle Categorically Denies His Son’s Accusations

In response to these revelations, Thomas Markle rejects all accusations. The 82-year-old man claims he has never possessed such images and accuses his son of trying to destroy him.

“I am shocked, hurt, and very upset that my son would make such accusations against me. I could never do what I am accused of. It is the worst thing one can accuse someone of.”

He also denounces “despicable lies” and says he does not understand Thomas Markle Jr.’s motivations. He notably claims that the computers mentioned by his son were no longer in his possession since he left Mexico in January 2025.

His daughter Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, also defends him. The family is thus deeply divided between the son who reported the facts and relatives who contest the accusations.

A Family Rift Dating Back to the Marriage with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and her father have had almost no contact since 2018, the year of her marriage to Prince Harry. Their estrangement notably erupted after the revelation of staged photographs with paparazzi shortly before the royal ceremony.

Thomas Markle, a former television professional awarded multiple times for his work, ultimately did not attend his daughter’s wedding. He has never met his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Now 82 years old, he resides in a care and rehabilitation facility in Florida after serious health problems. He notably underwent amputation of his left leg, an ordeal that recently led to a renewed contact between Meghan Markle and her hospitalized father.

These new accusations also emerge as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have prepared their return to the United Kingdom with their children, after several years spent in the United States.

A Legal Case with Potentially Significant Consequences

The accusations made by Thomas Markle Jr. are particularly serious, both because of the nature of the described files and their alleged quantity. Their alleged discovery among personal effects kept in the Philippines now raises questions about their origin, ownership, and the circumstances in which they were stored.

Investigators will need to determine whether the digital media actually contain the described images, establish their origin, and investigate possible offenses. The report made to the FBI could also lead to investigations on U.S. soil.

For Meghan Markle, these revelations add a new dimension to a family rift that has lasted eight years. The Duchess now publicly states that she distanced her father from her children for safety reasons, long before the current accusations became public.