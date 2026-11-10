Prince William has decided to publicly denounce the violence, harassment, and sexist behaviors faced by many women within the British armed forces. In a special issue of Country Life magazine, for which he is guest editor and which will be published this Wednesday, the heir to the throne states that the army does not sufficiently guarantee the safety and respect of its female personnel. This stance is fueled by a series of confidential meetings with military personnel who described particularly concerning behaviors to him.

« We are not meeting the standards we should be meeting »

A former British Army officer, trained at the Sandhurst Military Academy and a former Royal Air Force search and rescue helicopter pilot, Prince William personally knows the military institution. He now believes that the conditions under which some women serve there are unacceptable. « We must ensure that our military culture is more open to women », he states in the article he personally commissioned.

The Prince of Wales continues by explaining his desire to help make the army an environment as welcoming, open, and professional as the one he himself experienced. « For now, I don’t think we are meeting those standards », he acknowledges, adding that he is deeply concerned that military personnel do not feel safe, respected, or valued.

Over the past year, William has met publicly and privately with women of all ranks from the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force. These exchanges allowed him to gather their testimonies directly, away from official military hierarchy presentations.

Women treated « like commodities »

The testimonies collected by the prince report inappropriate remarks, malicious rumors targeting women who rejected sexual advances, and nighttime harassment in barracks, notably by intoxicated military personnel. A young servicewoman even explained to him that some women were « used like commodities ».

These statements align with the findings of a British Ministry of Defence survey published in November 2025. According to this study, 67% of women in the regular armed forces experienced at least one unsolicited sexual behavior in the previous twelve months, compared to 34% of men. This category notably includes sexualized comments, inappropriate gestures, and unwanted physical contact.

The survey also reveals that 32% of women surveyed experienced touching that made them uncomfortable and that 8% reported being subjected to sexual activity without their consent. These figures are particularly concerning for an institution responsible for national security.

Accusations of violence and harassment within the armed forces also cross British borders. In France, several former soldiers of the 8th RPIMa in Castres have also denounced violence and humiliating practices within their regiment.

The suicide of a 19-year-old servicewoman at the heart of the scandal

The article commissioned by William notably revisits the death of Jaysley Beck, a 19-year-old Royal Artillery servicewoman who took her own life in 2021 at the Larkhill camp in Wiltshire.

Before her death, the young woman had endured several months of persistent and unwanted attention. She had also reported a sexual assault to her superiors. The judicial investigation into the circumstances of her death concluded that the army’s lack of appropriate response significantly contributed to her death.

This case revealed serious failures in victim protection and in handling reports. Jaysley Beck’s mother, Leighann McCready, has since committed herself to obtaining reform of complaint procedures and military justice.

The British Armed Forces Chief acknowledges the failures

Faced with the testimonies he gathered, William did not limit himself to a public statement. He also met several senior British defense officials to examine measures aimed at combating harassment and sexual violence. The prince is now considering a broader and long-term initiative on this issue.

The Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, himself acknowledges that the institution must improve. « We know that the experience of women in our armed forces has not always been what it should have been », he states. He considers it necessary to recognize behaviors contrary to military values and to continue the changes underway.

The British Ministry of Defence assures it wants to eliminate criminal behavior, harassment, and misogyny. Nearly 300 military personnel have been expelled from the armed forces over the past three years for behaviors deemed unacceptable.

William wants to change an institution he knows from the inside

This stance represents Prince William’s first explicit public commitment regarding the conditions of service for women in the armed forces. Having already expressed his desire to modernize the British monarchy and evolve certain traditions, he now wishes to act on the culture of an institution to which he remains personally attached.

The special issue of Country Life, a British magazine traditionally dedicated to rural life, heritage, and society, contains about 300 pages. It will be published this Wednesday, November 11, following revelations about the steps taken by the Prince of Wales with military personnel and their hierarchy.