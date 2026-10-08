Prince Harry, 42, reflects on the trauma caused by the loss of his mother, Lady Diana, who died on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris. In a new MasterClass released this Thursday, October 8, the Duke of Sussex recounts how he spent years suppressing his emotions, unable to fully accept his mother’s death when he was only 12 years old.

Titled Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, this session with neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor addresses the psychological consequences of grief, panic attacks, and the therapeutic work undertaken by the prince.

« I didn’t cry when I was told she died »

Harry had already recounted the circumstances in which his father, now Charles III, told him about Diana’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Awakened early in the morning, the young boy learned that his mother had not survived the accident. « I didn’t shed a single tear at that moment. I was in shock », he confided during a televised interview in 2023.

The prince explained that he cried for the first time at Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997, at Althorp in Northamptonshire. For a long time, he refused to admit that his mother was truly dead, even imagining that she might have disappeared voluntarily and would eventually come back for her children.

Years of guilt: Harry thought he was betraying his mother by being happy

In his new revelations, Harry explains that he long associated his grief with a form of loyalty to Diana. He felt that finding happiness would minimize the loss of his mother.

« I had spent so much time being emotionally numb, largely because I felt disloyal and guilty at the idea of being happy and joyful without her », he says. He thought he had to remain sad to prove to Diana that he missed her.

This perception gradually changed. « What I discovered, in reality, is that she simply wanted me to be happy », Harry explains, describing this realization as a liberation.

He had even forgotten Diana’s voice and laughter

The prince also makes a painful revelation about his childhood memories. In trying to push away thoughts that reminded him of his mother’s death, he ended up losing some happy memories, notably the sound of her voice and laughter.

Harry now says he thinks about Diana almost every night and most mornings. He especially keeps a photograph taken in 1995 by Patrick Demarchelier, in which he sees his mother’s mischievous gaze and smile. These confessions extend his previous statements about the wounds of his childhood and the upheavals caused by his fatherhood.

Panic attacks, depression, and therapy: the prince’s long-hidden sufferings

Harry also reflects on the psychological difficulties he faced in carrying out his royal duties. He explains that some public appearances triggered real panic attacks. Simply putting on a shirt and tie could cause a feeling of suffocation.

The Duke of Sussex says he began to understand the extent of his suffering through psychotherapy. « One of the most important things therapy gave me was permission to grieve, » he confides. He claims to have learned more about himself in a few sessions than in the previous 20 years.

Meghan Markle and their children helped him find happiness

Now settled in the United States with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, Harry describes a family life in which he seeks to preserve his emotional balance. He also explains that he tries not to stay away from his family for more than 10 consecutive days.

This desire to protect his home accompanies Prince Harry’s break with much of the British royal family, which began when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Nearly 30 years after Lady Diana’s death, Harry says he has finally accepted living happily without seeing this happiness as a betrayal. His new MasterClass, released two days before World Mental Health Day on October 10, revisits this long personal journey and the lasting consequences of losing a parent during childhood.