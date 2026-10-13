Nearly 30 years after Lady Diana’s death, tensions between her brother Charles Spencer and King Charles III have resurfaced. Guest on Marc-Olivier Fogiel’s RTL show this Tuesday, the Earl Spencer confirmed his accusations against the British sovereign, whom he accuses of making chilling remarks after the passing of his ex-wife in 1997. Despite an unusual denial from Buckingham Palace, the princess’s brother insists he invented nothing and defends the accuracy of his memories.

Charles III allegedly stated that Diana would be quickly forgotten

At the heart of this confrontation is a phone conversation that reportedly took place in the days following Diana’s death on August 31, 1997, in Paris. In his book Diana, My Sister: The Swan Song, published on September 22 by Flammarion, Charles Spencer recounts a particularly violent exchange with the then Prince of Wales.

The dispute concerned the participation of Princes William and Harry in their mother’s funeral procession. Charles Spencer, opposed to the idea of seeing the two boys, aged 15 and 12, walk behind the coffin in front of millions of viewers, claims their father reproached him for a lack of sense of duty before telling him: « Rest assured, we will soon have forgotten her! » Diana’s brother says he was so shocked that he immediately hung up.

Earl Spencer also recalls another phone call received the very day his sister passed away. While his other contacts were upset, he says he found Charles surprisingly detached, showing a « carefree joviality » that deeply hurt him.

Buckingham breaks silence and questions his memories

These accusations prompted an unusual reaction from Buckingham Palace, which generally avoids commenting on revelations published in books about the royal family. A royal spokesperson disputed Charles Spencer’s version, stating that « the pain of a fraternal bereavement can cloud reason » and alter memories, even decades after the events.

However, the palace has not publicly presented transcripts of the disputed conversations. The statements attributed to Charles III therefore rely on Charles Spencer’s testimony, which Buckingham challenges.

This Tuesday morning, facing Marc-Olivier Fogiel, Diana’s brother retracted nothing from his statements. He recalled having worked for 10 years as a television journalist and 15 years as a historian, explaining that his professional background accustomed him to fact-checking and faithfully reporting spoken words. He insists on retaining a precise memory of the tone of that call.

« Diana was truly in love with him »

Beyond the princess’s final days, Charles Spencer also describes the collapse of her marriage with the future king. He states that Diana was sincerely in love with Charles when she agreed to marry him in July 1981, before their relationship quickly deteriorated.

« Diana was truly in love with him », he insisted on RTL. According to him, his sister experienced a relatively happy first year of marriage, but marital difficulties then accumulated.

The couple separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in 1996. Charles had publicly admitted his infidelity in 1994, a confession that became famous notably because of Diana’s appearance the same evening in her iconic black dress nicknamed the « revenge dress ».

Diana’s funeral, another source of conflict

Charles Spencer also recounts that his family initially wished to hold a private funeral. But the immense emotion caused by Diana’s death led Buckingham and the British government to favor a public ceremony of a very different scale.

On September 6, 1997, William and Harry finally walked behind their mother’s coffin, accompanied by their father, their grandfather Prince Philip, and their uncle Charles Spencer. The latter delivered a very critical speech towards the media at Westminster Abbey, promising to protect his nephews.

This ordeal remains deeply ingrained in the memories of the two princes. Recently, Prince Harry reflected on the trauma of his mother’s death, explaining that he did not cry when he was told of her passing, so violent was the shock.

Charles Spencer insists he is not seeking to make money

Asked about the reasons that led him to publish his memories nearly three decades after the tragedy, Charles Spencer rejects any financial motivation. « Money does not interest me », he assures, stating he primarily wants to celebrate his sister’s memory.

He especially wishes to remind that Diana was not defined solely by her unhappy marriage nor her tragic death. He describes a courageous, authentic woman with a great sense of humor, and emphasizes the closeness he shared with her since childhood.

The book also revisits the difficult relationship between Diana and the British media, whose methods have been the subject of many controversies. The deceptive maneuvers surrounding her famous 1995 televised interview were notably documented, with a key role played at the time by Charles Spencer, who facilitated the meeting between his sister and journalist Martin Bashir.

At 62 years old, Charles Spencer fully stands by his account and refuses to change his statements despite royal contestation. The private conversations he reports cannot be independently verified from publicly released elements, but Diana’s brother maintains his accusations against Charles III, now aged 77 and having ascended the throne in September 2022.