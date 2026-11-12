“I Was Warned That My Recovery Wouldn’t Be Linear.” Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Cancer Battle Challenges

Kate Middleton shared new insights about her fight against cancer and the difficulties faced after her treatments. In an interview with the British magazine Country Life, published Wednesday, the Princess of Wales reflected on the warnings she received at the hospital, the ups and downs of her recovery, and the essential role nature played in her healing.

« There would be good days and bad days, and it would take time »

Interviewed by British writer Robert Macfarlane, Kate Middleton spoke about the particularly challenging period following her cancer treatment. The princess notably revealed the words addressed to her during her hospitalization: « At the hospital, I was warned that my recovery would not be linear. There would be good days and bad days, and it would take time. »

A reality she faced after finishing chemotherapy. Kate Middleton explains that she learned to accept periods of fatigue and difficult moments without viewing every setback as a failure in her recovery. « It’s the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection, and regeneration are just as important as moments of growth. »

The princess had already spoken about the difficulties after cancer during a visit to Colchester Hospital in July 2025. She then explained how hard it was to regain a normal life even after treatments ended.

« Nature truly has been my sanctuary »

In this interview, Kate Middleton also emphasizes the decisive role of nature in her physical and psychological rebuilding. The princess explains feeling the need to be in natural spaces to get through the most difficult moments of her recovery.

« Nature allowed me to reconnect more deeply with my mind, body, and soul. It offers something unique. It asks nothing of us. It does not judge us or expect us to perform. It simply allows us to be ourselves. »

The princess continues: « It truly has been my sanctuary, a place I instinctively felt the need to turn to. »

Kate Middleton thus advocates a holistic approach to recovery that goes beyond medical treatments alone. She believes that human connections, support from loved ones, and the ability to find calming places can contribute to the well-being of people facing serious illness.

A cancer announced in March 2024, remission officialized in January 2025

In January 2024, Kate Middleton underwent a major abdominal surgery in London. Exams conducted after this intervention revealed the presence of cancer, the exact nature of which has never been made public.

On March 22, 2024, the princess publicly announced her diagnosis in a video. She explained that she had started preventive chemotherapy while requesting that her family be granted privacy during this particularly difficult period.

After several months of treatment, Kate Middleton announced the end of her chemotherapy in September 2024. However, she specified that her path to full recovery would still be long.

On January 14, 2025, she reached a new milestone by officially announcing remission during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, the London facility where she had been treated.

Since then, Prince William’s wife has gradually resumed her public duties while continuing to speak about the physical and psychological consequences of the illness.

« In the darkest moments, we are not alone »

Kate Middleton was also asked what helped her maintain hope during the toughest times. She explains drawing comfort from nature, but also from human relationships and the feeling of belonging to something greater than oneself: « Despite the trials life may impose on us, we are not alone and we are all connected to something greater than ourselves. It is this feeling of hope that we find in the darkest moments. We must find things we can accomplish with others, ways to create bonds and give back. »

The princess also spoke about her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, to whom she wishes to pass on her attachment to nature. She explains wanting to give them the freedom to explore and discover their environment rather than constantly dictating what they should look at or think.

This interview was published in a special issue of Country Life for which Prince William was guest editor. The magazine also includes a kingfisher drawing made by their eldest son, Prince George. Kate Middleton also visited Chase Community Hospital in Hampshire to meet healthcare professionals involved in an early detection program for relational and emotional difficulties in infants.