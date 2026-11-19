Pierce Brosnan has officially welcomed Robert Pattinson to the James Bond family. The Irish actor, who portrayed the famous agent 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002, posted a particularly warm message on Instagram Wednesday, two days after the announcement of Robert Pattinson’s appointment to succeed Daniel Craig. The two actors know each other well as they shared the screen in the film Remember Me in 2010.

“Dear Robert, welcome to the world of James Bond”

At 73 years old, Pierce Brosnan did not hide his enthusiasm at the idea of Robert Pattinson taking on the famous 007 code number. On Instagram, the former James Bond sent a personal message to his successor: “Dear Robert, welcome to the world of James Bond. You’re going to be great.”

The actor then recalled fond memories of their collaboration on Remember Me, praising Robert Pattinson’s career progress since their meeting. He especially congratulated him on building a remarkable filmography and stringing together successes, before concluding with a final piece of advice: “Enjoy the adventure.”

Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson had played father and son on screen

This statement has a personal dimension. In 2010, the two actors shared the screen in Remember Me, a romantic drama directed by Allen Coulter. Pierce Brosnan played Charles Hawkins, the father of Tyler Hawkins, a character portrayed by Robert Pattinson. The film also starred Emilie de Ravin and Meghan Markle.

Since this collaboration, Robert Pattinson has significantly diversified his career. Revealed to the general public by the Twilight saga, he notably starred in Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman, in which he plays Bruce Wayne. At 40 years old, the British actor now adds James Bond to his filmography.

Pierce Brosnan’s support is all the more notable as the former 007 had recently praised another candidate for the role, Callum Turner, who was considered a favorite to succeed Daniel Craig. The final choice by Amazon MGM Studios ultimately fell on Robert Pattinson.

Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond

The official announcement of Robert Pattinson as James Bond was made Monday by Amazon MGM Studios, ending several years of speculation. The actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who portrayed the British spy in five films between Casino Royale in 2006 and No Time to Die in 2021.

The next installment, currently referred to as Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, to whom Amazon has entrusted the new 007 adventure. The director of Dune and Blade Runner 2049 also praised Pattinson’s casting: “He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings something completely new.”

The screenplay was entrusted to Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce. This film will be the first James Bond developed under the creative control of Amazon MGM Studios, following the 2025 agreement with historic producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Pierce Brosnan is not the only former 007 actor to have congratulated Robert Pattinson. George Lazenby, who played the secret agent in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service in 1969, also welcomed him to the James Bond club, advising him not to forget to have fun.

Filming for the next movie is expected in 2027, with a release planned for 2028. No final title or official release date has yet been announced.