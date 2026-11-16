French actor and voice actor Jean-Pierre Moulin passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. For over 50 years, he lent his voice to several of Hollywood’s biggest stars, notably Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins. He was also known for voicing Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Dupond in The Adventures of Tintin, and Professor Farnsworth in Futurama. His passing was announced by his friend and colleague Michel Vigné.

The French voice of Jack Nicholson for over 30 years

Born on April 26, 1933, in Le Mans, Jean-Pierre Moulin began his career in theater before becoming one of the most recognizable voices in French cinema. His collaboration with Jack Nicholson started in 1975, when artistic director Jean-Pierre Dorat offered him to dub the American actor in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, directed by Miloš Forman.

In this film, Jack Nicholson plays Randle Patrick McMurphy, a prisoner transferred to a psychiatric institution. Jean-Pierre Moulin’s performance helped introduce French audiences to the American actor’s portrayal, which earned Nicholson the Oscar for Best Actor for this role.

Jean-Pierre Moulin then became his regular French voice. He notably dubbed him in As Good as It Gets (1997) and The Departed (2006), by Martin Scorsese. Their collaboration continued until Jack Nicholson’s gradual retirement from cinema in the early 2010s.

He was also the terrifying voice of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs

In 1991, Jean-Pierre Moulin lent his voice to Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs, directed by Jonathan Demme. The British actor portrayed Hannibal Lecter, a psychiatrist imprisoned for multiple murders, consulted by a young FBI agent to track down a serial killer.

The character, one of the most famous fictional criminals in cinema, earned Anthony Hopkins the Oscar for Best Actor in 1992. In the French version, Jean-Pierre Moulin conveyed the character’s calm intonations, tonal shifts, and bursts of verbal violence.

This performance marked the beginning of a long collaboration with Anthony Hopkins. Jean-Pierre Moulin later dubbed him in numerous films, including Meet Joe Black (1998), Hannibal (2001), The Edge (2007), and The Father (2020).

He also lent his voice to Donald Sutherland in several productions. On television, he notably dubbed Anthony Hopkins in the series Westworld, where the British actor plays Dr. Robert Ford.

From Tintin to Futurama, a voice known to several generations

Jean-Pierre Moulin’s career was not limited to major Hollywood productions. Animation fans also recognize his voice, notably for his portrayal of Dupond in the series The Adventures of Tintin, broadcast in the early 1990s.

He also voiced Professor Hubert Farnsworth in the French version of Futurama, the animated series created by Matt Groening. The character, an eccentric scientist over 150 years old, is known for his improbable inventions and unpredictable behavior.

These roles allowed him to reach an audience very different from that of Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins films. He also participated in dubbing many American TV series and animated productions.

A former classmate of Jean-Paul Belmondo and Annie Girardot

Before becoming a dubbing reference, Jean-Pierre Moulin trained as an actor. His background has a particularity: as a child, he suffered from stuttering but discovered that this disorder disappeared when he acted.

After considering medical studies, he entered the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art in Paris in 1954. There, he met several future great names of French cinema, including Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean-Pierre Marielle, Annie Girardot, Bruno Cremer, and Françoise Fabian.

In 1957, he took part in the creation of the theater company La Guilde, which gave rise to the Théâtre de l’Est parisien. He then had a long stage career, working notably with Patrice Chéreau, Jérôme Savary, Marcel Maréchal, and Roger Planchon.

His theatrical activity continued well past his 80s. He notably performed several Anton Chekhov plays at the Alfortville theater-studio, under the direction of Christian Benedetti, until 2022.

A cinema career from François Truffaut to Cédric Klapisch

Jean-Pierre Moulin also appeared in numerous French films. He notably acted in Sunday Life (1967), L’Astragale (1969), The Green Room (1978) by François Truffaut, The Bitch (1984), and Michou d’Auber (2007).

In 2008, he appeared in Paris, directed by Cédric Klapisch. He also appeared in Our Futures, released in 2015.

On television, he notably played Émile Le Roux in The Files of the O Agency, a police series adapted from Georges Simenon’s work and broadcast in 1968. He also took part in popular series such as Maigret and Les Cordier, Judge and Cop.

Jean-Pierre Moulin also tried his hand at directing, with two short films: The Wardrobe (1969) and Servant’s Quarters (1970).

Michel Vigné announces his passing at 93

The death of Jean-Pierre Moulin, which occurred on Sunday, November 15, was announced by his friend Michel Vigné, himself an actor and dubbing specialist, on Facebook. The circumstances of his death were not specified.

With his passing, French cinema loses the performer who accompanied for several decades the performances of two Oscar-winning actors, Jack Nicholson and Anthony Hopkins, while continuing a career as an actor in theater, cinema, and television.

Jean-Pierre Moulin was 93 years old.