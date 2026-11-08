The next James Bond may have found his actor. British actor Callum Turner, 36, is now considered the leading favorite to succeed Daniel Craig in the role of the famous secret agent. His name is increasingly circulating in Hollywood, as the final auditions for the 26th film in the saga have been held. Several reports even mention a decision already made, but Amazon MGM Studios has not yet officially announced any decision.

The race to succeed Daniel Craig, who bid farewell to 007 in No Time to Die in 2021, seems to be entering its final stretch. Callum Turner notably leads the odds among British bookmakers, ahead of Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor, two other 36-year-old actors also considered for the role.

Pierce Brosnan Supports Callum Turner

Callum Turner’s candidacy received notable support from Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, from GoldenEye to Die Another Day.

Asked about the contenders for the role, the former 007 praised the qualities of the British actor, with whom he shared the screen in the film The Only Living Boy in New York, released in 2017. “I worked with him, he’s very strong”, said Pierce Brosnan, while also acknowledging the talent of Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor.

This endorsement has increased interest around Callum Turner, whose odds with bookmakers have further improved in recent days. At William Hill, his chances were rated at 8 to 13 at the beginning of November, making him the top candidate.

Decisive Auditions to Choose Among Contenders

The selection process for the next James Bond accelerated at the end of October. Several actors were invited to screen tests designed to evaluate their ability to embody the British secret agent.

These auditions reportedly focused on three essential aspects of the character: action scenes, screen presence, and dialogue delivery. Callum Turner and Jack Lowden were among the main candidates announced for this final stage.

Director Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune, Sicario, and Blade Runner 2049, is involved in choosing the new actor alongside casting director Nina Gold.

American journalist Roger Friedman, who revealed Daniel Craig’s casting as James Bond at the time, also stated in early November that Callum Turner would be the next 007. However, this information remains to be officially confirmed.

Who is Callum Turner, the Possible New James Bond?

Born in London on February 15, 1990, Callum Turner began his career as a model before turning to film and television.

He became widely known notably through the Fantastic Beasts saga, where he plays Theseus Scamander, the brother of the character portrayed by Eddie Redmayne. He also had a significant role in the series Masters of the Air, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, about American aviators during World War II.

The actor has also appeared in Green Room, Emma, They Were All Alone and Eternity. His career has gradually developed between British productions and major Hollywood films.

His private life also attracts attention. Callum Turner shares his life with British singer Dua Lipa, whom he married in 2026. The artist’s name is also circulating as a possible performer of the next James Bond theme song, although no official announcement has been made on this matter.

Denis Villeneuve at the Helm of a Fully Renewed James Bond

The next film will be the 26th official installment of the film franchise launched in 1962 with Dr. No, in which Sean Connery first portrayed the spy created by Ian Fleming.

Production will be handled by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while the screenplay has been entrusted to Steven Knight, creator of the series Peaky Blinders.

This new film will also be the first made since Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of the franchise in 2025. For several decades, major artistic decisions regarding James Bond remained in the hands of the Broccoli family.

The studio is now preparing a new generation of films around agent 007, with a new director and an actor expected to take over from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the character five times between Casino Royale in 2006 and No Time to Die in 2021.

An Official Announcement Expected Before Year-End

Producer Amy Pascal recently indicated that the identity of the next James Bond could be revealed before the end of 2026. She emphasized the care taken in selecting Daniel Craig’s successor.

“We are really very methodical”, she explained, highlighting the difficulty of replacing an actor who deeply marked the franchise for fifteen years.

Filming of the next movie has not yet been publicly scheduled. Its release is currently planned for 2028, seven years after Daniel Craig’s last appearance as agent 007.

At 36, Callum Turner now appears as the best-placed candidate to become the seventh actor to officially portray James Bond on screen. The final decision belongs to Amazon MGM Studios, which has yet to announce the name of the new 007.