American actor Tom Skerritt has died at the age of 93. Known worldwide for his roles in Alien, Top Gun and MASH*, he leaves behind a career spanning over 60 years, marked by numerous successes in film and television. His family confirmed his passing, specifying that he died of natural causes.

An Unmissable Figure of American Cinema Passes Away

Born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Tom Skerritt spanned several generations of Hollywood cinema. With over 170 appearances in film and television, he had established himself as one of the most familiar faces to the American public.

His family announced his death in a particularly moving statement: « While the world knew Tom for his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives. »

His loved ones also recalled his dedication to artistic creation, nature, and veterans. The actor leaves behind his wife Julie Tokashiki, five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

« Alien » and « Top Gun, » Two Cult Roles

In 1979, Tom Skerritt made history in science fiction cinema by portraying Arthur Dallas, the captain of the Nostromo in Alien, the Eighth Passenger, directed by Ridley Scott. Alongside Sigourney Weaver, he took part in a film that became an essential reference in fantastic cinema.

Seven years later, in 1986, he achieved immense popular success thanks to Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott. He played Mike « Viper » Metcalf, the experienced instructor responsible for training the best pilots of the U.S. Navy, including Pete « Maverick » Mitchell, portrayed by Tom Cruise.

His character, both authoritative and respected, remains one of the most memorable in the film. However, Tom Skerritt did not reprise his role in Top Gun: Maverick, released in 2022, which achieved massive success at the global box office.

From « MAS*H » to « Picket Fences, » a Career Rewarded with an Emmy Award

Tom Skerritt began his film career in 1962 with War Hunt, alongside Robert Redford. His career truly took off in 1970 with MASH*, Robert Altman’s satirical comedy about the Korean War. He portrayed Captain Augustus Bedford « Duke » Forrest, alongside Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould.

Over the decades, the actor took on roles in productions as varied as Harold and Maude, The Turning Point, The Dead Zone, Fathers’ Affairs, A River Runs Through It, and Contact.

Television also offered him one of his greatest successes. From 1992 to 1996, he played Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the series Picket Fences, known in France as Un drôle de shérif. This role earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993.

Over 60 Years of Career and a Final Film in 2025

Despite his age, Tom Skerritt continued his artistic activity until the last years of his life. He notably appeared in the western Broke, released in 2025, alongside Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid.

A former US Air Force serviceman, he was also committed to American veterans. In 2012, he participated in the creation of the Red Badge Project, an initiative aimed at helping veterans overcome their traumas through writing and storytelling of their experiences.

He also contributed to the creation of TheFilmSchool in Seattle, to support future filmmakers and screenwriters.

With the passing of Tom Skerritt, American cinema loses an actor who marked both auteur films and major Hollywood productions. From Captain Dallas in Alien to Instructor Viper in Top Gun, his characters will continue to accompany several generations of viewers.